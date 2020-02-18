Heartbeat at 22 days: Students for Life will show colleges the truth about early abortions

WASHINGTON, D.C., February 18, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Students for Life of America announced today their latest campaign, which will educate college students about babies killed by abortion early in pregnancy.

Every semester, Students for Life of America (SFLA) does a campus “tour” display – an interactive, educational banner setup about a specific life-related topic, depending on the current national conversation.

This semester, SFLA created a new display – the Heart to Heart Tour – launching this week in Kansas. Taking the pro-life conversation to students outside the beltway, SFLA will engage in conversations about human development and the impact of abortion on infants in the womb. These conversations will be added to SFLA’s goal of having 250,000 pro-life conversations with students this year, addressing the human rights issue of our day with the generation targeted by the abortion industry. No organization has more face-to-face pro-life conversations than Students for Life of America.

The “Heart to Heart” tour takes on one of the most controversial of the abortion issues today – the impact of abortion early in pregnancy. Ninety-one percent of abortions happen in the first trimester, and the largest demographic getting abortions is college-aged women, so SFLA says acknowledging the humanity of first trimester babies is vital for any meaningful discussion of how abortion impacts real people.

Abortions by pill (chemical abortions), usually taking place earlier in pregnancy, account for almost 40 percent of all lives ended in the womb.

“Right now, legislators are preparing to debate protections for babies born during botched abortions or abortions on viable infants in the womb who can experience great pain. Both of these are important and represent the bare minimum of legal protections we can all agree on,” said Kristan Hawkins, president of Students for Life of America. “But we must talk with this generation about the fact that abortion stops a beating heart even early in pregnancy. Where there is a heartbeat, there is life. This fact can lead us to common ground in addressing the needs and rights of living human beings in the womb.”

The tour will “highlight the science and music of life in the womb,” Hawkins continued. “Ultrasounds unveil a picture of a human being in the womb, while the heartbeat is the music of a new life.”

In May 2019, The Hill Reported: “More than half of registered voters believe that laws banning abortion after the sixth week of pregnancy are not too restrictive, according to a new Hill-HarrisX survey.”

To put this into perspective, a pre-born baby’s heartbeat begins at about 22 days after conception (three weeks) and at five weeks, the heartbeat can be seen during an ultrasound. A Kaiser poll in January found that 49 percent of Americans support prohibitions on abortion once a heartbeat is detected.

Currently, “heartbeat” legislation has moved through a number of state legislatures, while California has passed a law to distribute chemical abortion pills on college campuses. As a national conversation on ending life early in pregnancy is taking place, the Supreme Court is preparing to hear a case in early March about whether abortion at any stage can be regulated to protect women from dangerous abortion vendors.

Materials, visuals, videos, fetal models and a number of tools will be available to students to illustrate human development and to affirm for students the impact of abortion on a newly created life with a beating heart.

Tour dates and more information can be found here.