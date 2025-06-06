Heartbroken mother shares story of son’s death days after COVID shot

Just days after his first Pfizer mRNA shot, Henrietta Simoes' son collapsed from cardiac tamponade. A peer-reviewed case report points to the COVID jab, ruling out other causes.

(Focal Points) — Sixteen days after receiving his first Pfizer mRNA shot, Henrietta Simoes’ healthy 34-year-old son collapsed and died suddenly of aortic dissection and cardiac tamponade. What followed was a relentless search for answers – culminating in a published, peer-reviewed case report documenting his death.

That paper, “A Case of Myocarditis, Pericarditis, and Fatal Aortic Dissection Following COVID-19 mRNA Vaccination,” confirms what Henrietta feared all along: vaccine-derived spike protein was found embedded in his heart and aorta, alongside histological evidence of eosinophilic myocarditis, lymphocytic pericarditis, and severe inflammatory infiltration of the aortic wall:

The report ruled out all known alternative causes – including infection, genetic predisposition, hypertension, trauma, or substance use – confirming the “vaccine” as the fatal trigger.

This tragic, well-documented case of mRNA shot-induced death should serve as a wake-up call: the COVID-19 genetic injections can – and do – cause death. Real people have died. Real families – like Henrietta Simoes’ – have been forever changed. For any individual, institution, or federal agency to ignore this evidence and allow more deaths to accumulate is incomprehensible.

In this powerful interview, Henrietta recounts her son’s final days, the battle to uncover the truth, and her urgent call for accountability.

