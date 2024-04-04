Hecklers drown out Trudeau at press conference while expressing dissatisfaction with government

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia (LifeSiteNews) – Protesters let Prime Minister Justin Trudeau know their true feelings about his tanking in the polls by heckling him with loud drum beats and screams during a recent press conference.

While making remarks in Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Tuesday about a $6 billion housing project, approximately 25 protesters could be heard beating traditional indigenous drums as well as screaming “honour treaty rights” and “You’re not wanted here.” The protesters were loud enough to drown out Trudeau while he gave his remarks about the government program.

The protest by the local indigenous peoples came after reports surfaced that two Indigenous fishermen in Nova Scotia were allegedly left by federal fisheries officers a long way from home.

Trudeau has claimed that Fisheries Minister Diane Lebouthillier will investigate the matter. However, that did not stop protesters from letting their true feelings about Trudeau be known.

The Liberal federal government has faced backlash, notably from the Conservative Party that high inflation, as well as sky-high immigration, has led to housing prices to skyrocket.

During the Tuesday press conference, Trudeau seemed to admit that his existing policies are letting in millions of temporary immigrants a year has been unsustainable but said his government would hold the course on allowing 500,000 permanent residents in yearly.

In 2022, Canada let in about 1 million temporary and permanent immigrants, which has led to the nation’s population reaching 40 million.

Protests against Trudeau have been increasing in recent months due to the unpopularity of higher carbon taxes as well as other governmental policies.

Conservatives on track to win next election in a landslide, according to polls

Recent polls show that the scandal-plagued government has sent the Liberals into a nosedive with no end in sight. Per a recent LifeSiteNews report, according to polls, in a Canadian federal election held today, Conservatives under Poilievre would win a majority in the House of Commons over Trudeau’s Liberals.

While some polls in early March did indeed show the Trudeau Liberals in third, the most recent Nanos poll from March 22 shows the Conservatives with a commanding lead, projected to win about 200 seats. The Liberals would lose 91 seats to come in second and the separatist Bloc Quebecois would come in third at 44 seats, a gain of 12.

Recently, LifeSiteNews reported that the Trudeau Liberals are looking to delay the 2025 federal election by a few extra days in what many see as a stunt to try and secure pensions for MPs who are projected to lose their seats.

That prompted billionaire X owner Elon Musk to call out Trudeau for trying to delay an election in Canada as long as possible.

Approximately 80 MPs would qualify for their pensions should they sit as MPs until at least October 27, 2025, which is the newly proposed election date. The election date as it stands now is set for October 20, 2025.

A recent poll found that 70% of Canadians believe the country is “broken” as Trudeau focuses on less important issues that matter to families who are struggling with high inflation. In January, most Canadians reported that they’re worse off financially since Trudeau took office.

Additionally, a January poll showed that 46% of Canadians expressed a desire for the federal election to take place sooner rather than the latest mandated date in the fall of 2025.

