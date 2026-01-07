Help Christian student expelled for opposing LGBT ideology

Arthur Vamva was expelled for 10 years from Rhodes University for ‘hate speech’ after he condemned the ‘satanism’ and ‘spiritual darkness’ of LGBT ideology in a social media post.

(LifeSiteNews) — A Christian student who has been expelled for 10 years from a South African university for opposing LGBT ideology is in need of help to cover his legal fees.

Arthur Zubenathi Vamva was expelled from Rhodes University for 10 years after fellow students made an uproar about his social media posts opposing LGBT lifestyles. They protested in particular a comment on a post depicting a cross-dressing male in which Vamva wrote, “Satanism at its best. I don’t care what you say. There is a domination of spiritual darkness implicated here- makuthandazwe, this is not normal!!”

Students protested and disrupted Vamva’s speech at a Rhodes SRC election “grazzle,” Grocott’s Mail reported at the time, carrying signs reading, “My love is not a sin,” “I’m your satanist,” and “No to Arthur!!! You little homophobe.”

Students petitioned Rhodes University itself to take action against Vamva, and it did, accusing the Christian of “hate speech,” and served him disciplinary charges that Vamva said included posting student campaign content on his WhatsApp group.

Vamva responded to the accusations with a video posted to his Facebook page defending the statements at issue, stating they were “taken out of context.”

He maintained that saying he does not believe in homosexuality is “not hate speech.”

“For I had never condemned or called for malicious intent or violence upon [so-called] queer people. I have never concluded that they should be mistreated or that they should be isolated from society. Neither have I ever claimed that they should be treated [as] less [than] humans,” Vamva said.

After Vamva was expelled, his attorneys submitted an application for a review and a retrial, documents that Vamva posted to Facebook in 2023 show. Rhodes University rejected this request for a retrial, claiming that Vamva’s application had “no substance.”

In September 2024, Vamva’s legal team began to seek a court order that would declare the expulsion of Vamva to be “unlawful” and the university laws Vamva was found to violate to be “invalid/unconstitutional.”

Vamva is in need of help to defray his legal expenses and has set up a GiveSendGo campaign page to raise money for his defense. Readers are invited to donate to assist Vamva in his fight against Rhodes University’s unjust, anti-Christian decision. Note that one U.S. dollar equals 16 R (Rand/ZAR).

