Help get this ‘Christ is King’ billboard up in Pennsylvania!

LifeSiteNews has proclaimed the Kingship of Our Lord with huge ‘Christ is King’ roadside billboards in cities across America and now seeks to bring one to Pennsylvania!

(LifeSiteNews) — LifeSiteNews has launched a campaign to fund a huge “Christ is King” billboard in Pennsylvania to proclaim the Kingship of Christ.

On April 4, LifeSiteNews announced a LifeFunder campaign to raise funds to sponsor a massive 14-foot-high, 48-foot-wide billboard proclaiming “Christ is King” to remind Pennsylvania residents of Christ’s eternal kingship.

“We would be so grateful if you can be part of this special campaign that we hope to spread to every state, proclaiming the Kingship of Christ on billboards and supporting the overall mission of LifeSiteNews,” the LifeFunder explained.

“At a time when Christ is being pushed from the public square, we are joining with Christians around the world in making sure He is not forgotten or ignored,” the campaign continues.

Already, LifeSiteNews has been able to proclaim the Kingship of Our Lord thanks to the generous support of LifeSite readers who donated to erect huge “Christ is King” roadside billboards in Illinois, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Texas!

Each board appeared on the highway for four weeks and was viewed hundreds of thousands of times.

“Mighty nations stumble; world war threatens; there’s destruction on the battlefield and also in the womb, and all this is happening because man has forgotten God,” John-Henry Westen, the co-founder and editor-in-chief of LifeSiteNews, declared.

Westen explained that the billboards aim to fulfill the command of Pope Pius XI, who said that “men must look for the Peace of Christ in the Kingdom of Christ.”

“He urged that the faithful give public honor to Christ the King so that individuals and states would submit once more to the rule of their Savior,” Westen said. “And that is why LifeSiteNews is raising up the image of Christ the King across the United States.”

The billboard’s haunting depiction of Christ and His Sacred Heart may be unfamiliar to many viewers, but it is special to Westen.

“That particular image of the Sacred Heart of Jesus came from my dad, who was a daily communicant from the time he was a child,” Westen stated when the campaign was first launched.

“He had it for as long as I can remember, and I was always fascinated with it as a child, especially because everywhere I went in the room the Lord‘s eyes would follow me.”

“Countless rosaries were prayed in front of that depiction of the Sacred Heart, and I’m sure my dad gazed on Him as he took his last breath,” Westen continued. “I’ve tried for years to find that same image (elsewhere), but I’ve never been able to find it.”

Discussions over the Kingship of Christ went viral last year after Candace Owens was forced to leave the Daily Wire because she frequently invoked the phrase on X and on her podcast. Executives at the company, which is run by Jewish commentator Ben Shapiro, claimed the phrase had “anti-Semitic” connotations.

The phrase has recently resurfaced and gone viral, leading many Catholics and Christians to boldly proclaim Christ’s Kingship in a secular world.

In February, Republican lawmakers in North Dakota introduced a resolution urging the state to recognize the Social Kingship of Jesus Christ.

The one-page resolution calls on North Dakota to “acknowledge the Kingship of Jesus Christ over all the world so that this great state may at last receive the great blessings of real liberty, well-ordered discipline, peace, and harmony.”

