Help LifeSite proclaim Christ’s Kingship in California

If our campaign is successful, we will set up a billboard declaring ‘Christ is King’ with an image of Our Lord Jesus Christ revealing His Sacred Heart.

(LifeSiteNews) — We are planning on erecting a billboard in California to publicly proclaim Christ’s Kingship and need your financial help to make it happen.

Help sponsor a Christ is King billboard in California!

If our campaign is successful, we will set up a billboard with an image of Our Lord Jesus Christ revealing His Sacred Heart, that declares “Christ is King.” This billboard will both honor Christ and help secure blessings for society, since, as Pope Pius XI taught: “When once men recognize, both in private and in public life, that Christ is King, society will at last receive the great blessings of real liberty, well-ordered discipline, peace and harmony.”

When mankind turns back to Christ the King, our society will be transformed. Babies will be cherished and protected once again, families and communities will flourish, and the grace of God will transform hearts and prepare souls for eternal life with Him.

“Mighty nations stumble; world war threatens; there’s destruction on the battlefield and also in the womb, and all this is happening because man has forgotten God,” John-Henry Westen, the co-founder and editor-in-chief of LifeSiteNews, declared.

The erection of this message is particularly important in California, large swathes of which are hotbeds of leftism.

Our “Christ is King” billboards have already been viewed about 15 million times in Illinois, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and Texas.

Discussions over the Kingship of Christ went viral in 2024 after Candace Owens was forced to leave the Daily Wire because she frequently invoked the phrase on X and on her podcast. Executives at the company, which is run by Jewish commentator Ben Shapiro, claimed the phrase had “anti-Semitic” connotations.

The phrase has recently resurfaced and gone viral, leading many Catholics and Christians to boldly proclaim Christ’s Kingship in a secular world.

Please consider supporting the proclamation of Christ’s Kingship in California. Any surplus funds will be spent on bringing the billboards to other states.

Help sponsor a Christ is King billboard in California!

Share









