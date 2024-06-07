Help LifeSiteNews by sponsoring a ‘Christ is King’ billboard in Kansas City

'We would be so grateful if you can be part of this special campaign that we hope to spread to every state, proclaiming the Kingship of Christ and supporting the overall mission of LifeSiteNews,' wrote Tim Jackson, LifeSiteNews’ director of Life Petitions and Advocacy.

(LifeSiteNews) — Today, on the Feast of the Sacred Heart, LifeSiteNews has officially launched a LifeFunder campaign to erect a billboard in Kansas City to do our part in proclaiming the Kingship of Christ.

Tim Jackson, LifeSiteNews’ director of Life Petitions and Advocacy, is inviting readers to become involved by donating to this exciting form of evangelism.

“We would be so grateful if you can be part of this special campaign that we hope to spread to every state, proclaiming the Kingship of Christ and supporting the overall mission of LifeSiteNews,” he wrote.

“At a time when Christians like Harrison Butker are being ridiculed for proclaiming the true faith, we want to ensure Christ is not forgotten or ignored and that His Kingship is proclaimed to all mankind,” he added.

The full billboard in Kansas City will be a whopping 14ft high x 48ft wide. Our first “Christ is King” roadside billboard is already on display in New Jersey until mid-June and has been viewed hundreds of thousands of times.

The billboard’s haunting depiction of Christ and His Sacred Heart may be unfamiliar to many viewers, but it is special to John-Henry Westen, the co-founder and editor-in-chief of LifeSiteNews.

“That particular image of the Sacred Heart of Jesus came from my dad who was a daily communicant from the time he was a child,” Westen told this reporter.

“Countless Rosaries were prayed in front of that depiction of the Sacred Heart, and I’m sure my dad gazed on Him as he took his last breath,” Westen continued. “I’ve tried for years to find that same image [elsewhere], but I’ve never been able to find it.”

The Christian declaration that “Christ is King” is unobjectionable in most countries with a majority Christian population. In fact, Christ was officially declared King of Poland by the Polish government in 2016. However, public profession of this belief has recently met with pushback in the United States. Almost incredibly, in March 2024, it became the subject of a social media storm in which influencers, some who professed to be Christians themselves, claimed the phrase was, or could be used to express ideas that are, anti-Semitic. However, that Christians believe Christ is King is a two-millennia-old fact known even today to any unchurched concertgoer who has ever belted out Handel’s “Hallelujah Chorus.”

