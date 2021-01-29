Help out Italian pro-lifers who will march for life in Rome in person

January 29, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – The courageous men and women in Italy will not hold their 2021 March for Life “virtually,” and will publicly march as normal.

Just like the United States’ March for Life in D.C every year (except 2021), the lively march takes the message of the beauty of life through the streets of Rome. It brings together pro-lifers from all over Italy and provides a public witness to an otherwise silenced message.

Pro-lifers at the 2017 Rome March for Life SOURCE: Claire Chretien / LifeSiteNews

In order to make this march happen, the Rome March for Life is in need of your support. To make your secure donation through LifeFunder, you can click this link: https://www.lifefunder.com/romemfl

LifeFunder is a recently started project of LifeSite, providing an alternative to crowdfunding sites such as GoFundMe which often censor pages and campaigns organized for Christian causes.

In its 10th year, the Rome March for Life is more important now than ever. New laws have recently been passed in Italy allowing abortion pills to be taken at home up to nine weeks of pregnancy. We mustn’t let this continue! The pro-life voice needs to be heard.

Financial support to the Rome March for Life will go toward organizing events, printing and distributing pro-life material, hosting a rally with many pro-life leaders at the Piazza della Madonna di Loreto, and providing virtual opportunities for those who cannot be there.

The organizers of the march in the Italian capital city will also be working to provide Mass and Adoration opportunities for attendees.

Please prayerfully consider supporting the 2021 Rome March for Life and help them bring much-needed joy through the streets of Rome. You can give your donation securely through our LifeFunder campaign.

To learn more about the Rome March for Life click here, and for LifeSite’s coverage of previous Marches for Life click here.