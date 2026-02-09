If our campaign is successful, we will set up a billboard declaring 'Christ is King' with an image of Our Lord Jesus Christ revealing His Sacred Heart.

Help sponsor a “Christ is King” billboard in Maine: LifeFunder

(LifeSiteNews) — Supporters of LifeSiteNews are proclaiming Jesus Christ as King across the United States.

Our Christ the King billboards have already made Our Lord’s Reign known to millions.

And now it’s time for Maine to be called back to the rule of our Savior.

In Maine, as across the Western world, many people have turned their backs on God.

The consequences of this apostasy are seen everywhere: innocent babies murdered; families and societies destroyed; crime rampant; vice triumphant; and countless lives devoid of meaning and filled with anguish and despair.

Worst of all, men and women die every day without the grace of God and enter immediately into the eternal sufferings of Hell.

But there is a solution to this evil.

And you can be part of it.

Pope Pius XI taught, “When once men recognize, both in private and in public life, that Christ is King, society will at last receive the great blessings of real liberty, well-ordered discipline, peace and harmony.”

When mankind turns back to Christ the King, our society will be transformed. Babies will be cherished and protected once again, families and communities will flourish, and the grace of God will transform hearts and prepare souls for eternal life with Him.

To bring the day of restoration closer, Pius XI asked us “once more to render public homage to Christ.”

With your support LifeSiteNews can do just that.

Our “Christ is King” billboards have now been viewed around 15 million times in eight states: Texas, Nebraska, Minnesota, Illinois, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and New Jersey.

Now we want to venerate Christ as King in Maine.

Your support for this campaign will give public honor to Jesus Christ, lead thousands of souls to knowledge of His Kingship, and bring the restoration of our society one step closer.

If you would like to fund our "Christ is King" billboards, then please make a donation here.

Together we will be fulfilling the mission entrusted to us by Pope Pius XI.

Together we will be giving public honor to Jesus Christ.

Thank you for your support!

