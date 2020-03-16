Help tell the truth about the coronavirus

March 16,2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Hopefully you saw our article last week announcing the launch of our Spring fundraising campaign. I must admit, in the midst of everything happening with the coronavirus, reaching our quarterly fundraising goal may seem insignificant.

But I would like to appeal to you today and stress how important it is that we earn your support, especially in these unsure times. Already, pro-life and pro-family activists are being censored for speaking out about information they are receiving on the ground in communities that are being directly affected by the virus.

For example, we have been reporting on the censorship of Steven Mosher, biologist and China expert whose recent New York Post article arguing that the coronavirus may have leaked from a Chinese lab has been blocked by Facebook, with the social media giant stating that it was “false information.”

LifeSite is keeping you informed about developments in Rome and abroad, particularly in Church communities, on a live feed on our homepage. Keep in mind, the mainstream media will not be providing you the information we are committed to providing our readers. You will not be hearing how the coronavirus is affecting the pro-life movement and faith communities. You will not hear the heroic stories of Christians standing up to the culture in these times and encouraging all to rely on God!

Instead, you will hear panic and a culture with all of its trust placed in the World Health Organization and other local health agencies. Certainly, we need men and women of good will working towards an answer to this terrible situation – but most of all we need hope and prayer!

With fear rampant everywhere right now, remember that LifeSite is committed to bringing you stories that protect life, family, and faith – 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Our free news service comes at a cost and many readers have stepped up to support our efforts in this battle.

Today we need 50 of our most committed supporters to give a gift of $50 to sustain our efforts to change the culture year-round – 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. If you are able to give a gift today, please use this secure link: https://give.lifesitenews.com/

Will you join them today and give a gift that will stop lies and preserve the traditional principles of our culture?