Help this Catholic school board member keep LGBT agenda out of education

April 29, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – A Canadian father who has stood up for the teachings of the Church needs help defending himself from attacks by LGBT radicals.

Michael Del Grande is a trustee for the Toronto Catholic District School Board. He has been fighting for years to maintain adherence to the Church’s traditional doctrines in the education system. He recently sat down with John-Henry Westen to talk about his efforts.

However, pro-LGBT forces have bullied and lobbied the school board to have him fired. The school board found him “guilty” of violating their code of conduct, even though he was fulfilling his oath to uphold the teachings of the Magisterium.

The Canadian Catholic education system is being quickly destroyed by anti-family ideologies and LGBT activists and their allies. Click on the following links to read more of LifeSite's continuing coverage on Michael Del Grande and the Toronto Catholic School Board.

Michael Del Grande's fight for justice is not only for himself but for children and their education. So far, Michael Del Grande has accumulated more than $100,000 in legal fees and will be accumulating more.

