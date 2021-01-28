Help this ‘miracle children’ community in Brazil

January 28, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – Back in 2019, LifeSite brought you the story of Tonio Tavares, who founded the Jesus Menino Community in Brazil to provide love and assistance to the many disabled children he has adopted.

Tavares is a father of 42 disabled children who is in dire need of your help. To securely make your donation, go to this link: https://www.lifefunder.com/jesusmenino

LifeFunder is a new project of LifeSite. LifeFunder provides a Christian alternative to crowdfunding sites like GoFundMe that often censor or block pro-life or conservative-minded projects.

The saintly Tavares and his community in the South American country are struggling to provide for the disabled children he has adopted, many of whom survived failed abortions. These children have a range of disabilities such as autism and cerebral palsy.

The children continue to need the most basic rights: medical care and food. Businesses and individuals who used to be able to help the community are no longer able to do so due to the financial decline brought on by the coronavirus lockdowns.

The Jesus Menino Community exists to care for these miracles, who are the children. For more information on the community, please see previous articles from LifeSite here and here.

Please make your secure donation through this LifeFunder Campaign.

When you make your generous donation, rest assured that you will be providing for the resources Tavares needs to continue caring for the precious gift of life in each of his miracle children.