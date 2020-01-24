Here are just some of the awesome signs we saw at the 2020 March for Life

WASHINGTON, D.C., January 24, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – At the 47th annual March for Life, marchers carried signs thanking President Trump, incorporating popular culture, sharing the pro-life message in general, and representing schools and pro-life clubs.

Here are some of them. All photos are by LifeSiteNews (with the exception of embedded social media posts) unless otherwise specified.

The theme of this year's March for Life was Life Empowers: Pro-Life is Pro-Woman.

Lots of kids here today! One mom said she came here instead of the Women’s March because there’s a “slew of things they’re marching for, but we’re marching for others.” #WhyWeMarch pic.twitter.com/YWwn9QnpT8 — Kylee Zempel (@kyleezempel) January 24, 2020

We march to protect the ones who cannot protect themselves.#WhyWeMarch #LifeEmpowers pic.twitter.com/cONA9ovNbX — March for Life (@March_for_Life) January 24, 2020

More than 800 students, faculty, staff and graduate students from the Notre Dame, Holy Cross College and Saint Mary’s College will participate in the annual March for Life in Washington, D.C. tomorrow: https://t.co/b0q0qxJ8g2 pic.twitter.com/p2TAepBm2w — Notre Dame (@NotreDame) January 23, 2020

This is Izzy. This is her first #MarchForLife She is a catechist in my church. She’s here in DC to testify to the power of choosing life. #WhyWeMarch #iStand4Life pic.twitter.com/R9E9Qvi7t6 — Father Manny Alvarez (@FrManny) January 24, 2020

Our Virginia Regional Coordinator has a special message for the pro-infanticide governor of Virginia.#MarchForLife pic.twitter.com/BfVt5ItzKJ — Students for Life (@StudentsforLife) January 24, 2020

We are the generation that will end legalized abortion in United States! pic.twitter.com/PjFMZ9rNl5 — Students for Life (@StudentsforLife) January 24, 2020