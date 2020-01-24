News

Here are just some of the awesome signs we saw at the 2020 March for Life

Baby Yoda signs were a big hit this year.
Fri Jan 24, 2020 - 3:30 pm EST
LifeSiteNews
Canadians including pro-life hero and prisoner of conscience Mary Wagner (far left) at the US March for Life
By LifeSiteNews staff
WASHINGTON, D.C., January 24, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – At the 47th annual March for Life, marchers carried signs thanking President Trump, incorporating popular culture, sharing the pro-life message in general, and representing schools and pro-life clubs.

Here are some of them. All photos are by LifeSiteNews (with the exception of embedded social media posts) unless otherwise specified. 

The theme of this year's March for Life was Life Empowers: Pro-Life is Pro-Woman.

 

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

❤️❤️❤️ this! #marchforlife #whywemarch #prolifegeneration #prolife

A post shared by Catholic T-Shirt Club (@catholictshirtclub) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#whywemarch

A post shared by Kath.net (@kath_net) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#whywemarch

A post shared by Kath.net (@kath_net) on

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

