News

Here is the letter to the US bishops outlining why Father Pavone was laicized

The letter was written by Apostolic Nuncio to the United States Archbishop Christophe Pierre.
Featured Image
Archbishop Christophe Pierre, papal nuncio to the United States of AmericaShalomWorldTV / Youtube screen grab

Kennedy
Hall
Kennedy Hall
Comments 
0

(LifeSiteNews) – News of Father Pavone’s laicization was first leaked to Catholic News Agency (CNA), but the letter that notified the American bishops of his penalty has been published.


The letter was written by Apostolic Nuncio to the United States Archbishop Christophe Pierre, who wrote: “I have been informed by the Prefect of the Dicastery for the Clergy that, on 9 November 2022, a Supreme decision admitting no possibility of appeal directed that Rev. Frank Pavone be dismissed from the clerical state.”

The letter noted that “Father Pavone was a very public and high-profile figure associated with the Right to Life Movement in the U.S.”

And that “his dismissal from the clerical state may, therefore, be a matter of interest among the faithful.”

Pierre attached a statement regarding Pavone’s dismissal.

The statement reads: “Rev. Frank Pavone, the founder of the organization, Priests for Life, Inc., was dismissed from the clerical state by the Holy See on 9 November 2022. This action was taken after Father Pavone was found guilty in canonical proceedings of blasphemous communications on social media, and of persistent disobedience of the lawful instructions of his diocesan bishop.

“Father Pavone was given ample opportunity to defend himself in the canonical proceedings, and he was also given multiple opportunities to submit himself to the authority of his diocesan bishop. It was determined that Father Pavone had no reasonable justification for his actions.

“Since Priests for Life, Inc. is not a Catholic organization, Mr. Pavone’s continuing role in it as a lay person would be entirely up to the leadership of that organization.”

Comments

Commenting Guidelines
LifeSiteNews welcomes thoughtful, respectful comments that add useful information or insights. Demeaning, hostile or propagandistic comments, and streams not related to the storyline, will be removed.

LSN commenting is not for frequent personal blogging, on-going debates or theological or other disputes between commenters.

Multiple comments from one person under a story are discouraged (suggested maximum of three). Capitalized sentences or comments will be removed (Internet shouting).

LifeSiteNews gives priority to pro-life, pro-family commenters and reserves the right to edit or remove comments.

Comments under LifeSiteNews stories do not necessarily represent the views of LifeSiteNews.

Please consider donating to Lifesitenews.com

0 Comments

    Loading...