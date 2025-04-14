WATCH: Polish presidential candidate plants LGBT ‘pride’ flag on leftist opponent’s podium

‘Here is your flag,’ Karol Nawrocki told radical leftist Warsaw mayor Rafal Trzaskowski before placing an LGBT flag on his podium during a debate.

(LifeSiteNews) — Polish presidential candidate Karol Nawrocki planted an LGBT “pride” flag on his liberal opponent, Rafal Trzaskowski’s, podium during a nationally televised debate on Friday.

Video from an April 11 debate ahead of the upcoming May 18 presidential election shows Nawrocki, the candidate for the conservative Law and Justice Party (PiS), holding up a Polish flag and emphasizing that he will always stand for Poland, then walking over to Trzaskowski – the liberal Civic Coalition’s (KO) candidate and the mayor of Warsaw – saying, “Here is your flag,” before placing it on his podium. Trzaskowski has a history of radical support for the LGBT agenda.

“Always with this beautiful Polish red and white flag, and I will represent it,” Nawrocki said.“I also have for Mr. Rafal Trzaskowski [The LGBT flag] because he has been running away from this symbolism,” he added while taking the “pride” flag over to Trzaskowski.

Interestingly, the liberal candidate can then be seen hiding the flag under his podium.

🚨 ‘HERE IS YOUR FLAG’: Polish candidate for president Karol Nawrocki walks onto debate stage and plants PRIDE FLAG in front of left-wing candidate Rafał Trzaskowsk MASTERFUL! pic.twitter.com/OfUapLCKmO — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 12, 2025

Trzaskowski is currently leading Nawrocki, a historian who has no prior political experience, in the polls, 33 percent to 25 percent. Slawomir Mentzen, the leader of the conservative New Hope Party, who recently made comments in defense of unborn children conceived in rape, is sitting in third place behind Nawrocki at 18 percent.

Trzaskowski has been a staunch supporter of LGBT ideology, even previously marching at the head of Warsaw’s “pride parade.” Trzakowski has also ordered the removal of all crucifixes from the Warsaw City Hall and urged city employees to use “transgender pronouns” and treat homosexual “partners” like married couples despite Poland’s ban on homosexual “marriage.”

