Here’s how to help America’s Frontline Doctors fight college vaccine mandates

July 21, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) -- Although one federal judge has ruled that Indiana University in Bloomington can mandate that students take the experimental coronavirus vaccine, the fight to stop mandates continues.

America’s Frontline Doctors (AFLDS) is seeking plaintiffs to challenge vaccine mandates in several states and they need your help. James Bopp, the litigation director for AFLDS, represented the group of students that sued the public university.

“AFLDS is looking for college students whose school wants to force them to take the Covid-19 vaccine,” the group said on its “College Student Plaintiff Form.”

AFLDS is specifically looking for students in California, Colorado, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, or Pennsylvania.

Applicants are asked to answer questions about past COVID-19 infection, vaccine reactions, and a health condition that could create a concern about an adverse reaction to the experimental shots.

Completion of the form does not obligate anyone to sue their university, but will help the medical freedom organization identify potential plaintiffs and colleges to investigate for possible legal action.

More than 500 universities have required students, and some also require faculty and staff to be vaccinated as a condition of returning to campus. However, some colleges, such as San Joaquin Delta College in California, reversed their mandates.

A number of doctors have warned universities not to mandate the experimental vaccine.

Harvard University Medical School professor Martin Kulldorff and Stanford medical professor Jay Bhattacharya recently explained why they believe the mandates are unethical.

A mandate for young adults “threatens not only public health but also the future of science,” the pair said.

“University presidents or business leaders should not mandate a medical intervention that could have dire consequences for the health of even a few of the people in their charge,” the pair wrote at The Hill.

The two medical professors said the possible adverse reactions outweigh the potential harms of a young adult having a COVID infection, which is one reason they called the coercion “unethical.”

“While we know that COVID vaccines have common but mild adverse reactions, we will not know enough about rare but serious adverse reactions until a few years after vaccine approval,” they explained.

Adverse reactions to vaccines in general and the COVID-19 jabs, include paralyzing Guillian-Barre syndrome, heart inflammation, and 12,313 deaths after vaccination, as of July 19.

An AFLDS report stated that the group is “aware of thousands of reports involving vaginal bleeding, post-menopausal vaginal bleeding, and miscarriages following COVID-19 vaccination as well as anecdotal reports of similar adverse events among those in close contact with the vaccinated.” It cited a LifeSiteNews analysis of the United Kingdom’s vaccine reaction database.

“[I]t is clear a connection between the vaccine and irregular bleeding exists,” the medical freedom organization said.

The Wuhan coronavirus survival rate for young adults without underlying conditions such as obesity or diabetes is around 99.99 percent. Yet, no universities will accept natural immunity in lieu of a vaccine.