Here’s the latest on Pope Leo’s upcoming June consistory

The June 26-27 discussion with the College of Cardinals will probably focus on liturgy and local governance.

(LifeSiteNews) — Pope Leo XIV will convene an extraordinary consistory of cardinals in Rome on June 26–27. The discussion will probably focus on liturgy and local governance.

According to a letter dated April 13 and sent to members of the College by Cardinal Dean Giovanni Battista Re, Pope Leo XIV will hold an extraordinary consistory in Vatican City on Friday and Saturday, June 26–27, 2026, beginning at 9:00 a.m. each day, in order to address matters of importance to the universal Church through consultation with cardinals from around the world.

The full text of the letter was published exclusively by journalist Diane Montagna in her Substack newsletter.

The April 13 communication specifies that the meetings will take place over two full days, one day earlier than previously anticipated, thereby avoiding any extension into Sunday. On Sunday, June 28, the Pope will preside over a concelebrated Mass with the cardinals, while on Monday, June 29, the solemnity of Saints Peter and Paul will be marked with the traditional blessing and imposition of the pallium for newly appointed metropolitan archbishops.

Although no official announcement has been made, the current schedule leaves open the possibility that new cardinals could be created on June 28. Cardinal Re indicated in the letter that “additional information will be provided as it becomes available.”

The June gathering will be the second such meeting of Leo XIV’s pontificate, following the January 7–8, 2026 consistory, which was called after concerns were raised during the conclave regarding insufficient collegial engagement among cardinals in previous years.

READ: Will Pope Leo meet with Obama before Trump?

During the January sessions, both electors and non-electors cardinals participated in discussions organized into linguistic working groups. According to Vatican communications, the themes selected for discussion were determined by a vote of the cardinals themselves. Statements from participants emphasized the consultative character of the meeting. At the same time, reports from independent sources indicated that some participants expressed concerns about internal procedures.

Looking ahead to the June consistory, two areas are expected to draw particular attention, according to preparatory discussions and recent interventions within the Church. One concerns the liturgy—especially amid continuing debate over the implementation of Pope Francis’s 2021 motu proprio Traditionis Custodes.

A report prepared by Cardinal Arthur Roche, prefect of the Dicastery for Divine Worship and principal architect of the restrictive norms on the Traditional Latin Mass, circulated among the cardinals during the last extraordinary consistory. Although liturgy was not among the two topics selected for discussion (the cardinals chose evangelization and synodality from four proposed themes), Roche’s document defended the current disciplinary framework, and its conclusions are expected to shape forthcoming discussions.

A second area relates to the relationship between the Holy See and local churches, particularly in the context of Francis’ 2022 apostolic constitution Praedicate Evangelium, which reformed the Roman Curia.

Recent public interventions by Cardinals, including Marc Ouellet, Francesco Coccopalmerio, and more recently Jean-Claude Hollerich, have addressed questions concerning ecclesial governance, including the expansion of leadership roles for lay persons. These interventions have raised the issue of whether jurisdiction might be more explicitly grounded in baptism rather than in sacred ordination, as has traditionally been held.

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