Here’s what the Freedom Convoy is asking from Trudeau to end the protests in Ottawa

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) – The Freedom Convoy has explained to the Canadian government how to bring an end to their demonstration in Ottawa.
In a video released last night, Tamara Lich spoke on behalf of the Convoy and offered a seven point “Road Map to Freedom,” calling on the federal government to end the COVID vaccine mandates.
The road map contains seven demands from the convoy:
- End federal vaccine mandates.
- Cancel local vaccine mandates.
- End the state of emergencies.
- Grant access for parents to their kids if they lost access due to COVID policies.
- Give jobs back to people who were laid off due to jab mandates.
- Provide support for small businesses who were affected by COVID policies.
- Respect freedom of choice and end discrimination.
Lich said that the Freedom Convoy is conducting a “lawful demonstration” and that they “recognize there is a democratic process within which change occurs.”
“We have no intention of acting outside” that process, she assured the government.
GoFundMe has been called on the carpet by Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) for what he described in a letter to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) as possible engagement in potentially unfair or deceptive acts or practices.
After the BigTech crowdfunding giant summarily and seemingly arbitrarily shut down the page for the Canadian Freedom Convoy just as donations reached $10 million, Sen. Cruz sent the letter to FTC Chairwoman Lina Khan asking for the federal agency to investigate.
One of the main focuses of his letter is fairness.
How can GoFundMe shut down fundraising for an entirely peaceful protest by Canadian Truckers, while, to cite just one example, having allowed the fundraiser for the "Capitol Hill Occupied Protest" in Seattle during the BLM/Antifa riots in the summer of 2020 to continue?
All freedom-loving people should be rightly suspicious that GoFundMe seems to apply one standard to fundraising for liberal causes, and another, far more stringent standard for conservative causes, which can effectively stop conservatives from expressing their support of a cause financially.
If this is true, it is unfair - and, undemocratic - and needs to be stopped immediately. And, that's why GoFundMe must be investigated now!
GoFundMe says that their terms and conditions were violated because of false claims in the media that the Canadian Freedom Convoy protests had turned violent.
But, this is simply untrue, as there has been absolutely no riotous behavior (this is Canada after all, eh).
Clearly, Ottawa is not Seattle. Ottawa is not Portland.
In fact, the Ottawa police department said that there had been only 7 arrests, for minor violations, among throngs of tens of thousands - and, organizers of the Truckers Freedom Convoy have stated that their people had nothing to do with those arrests.
While conservatives hate the idea of more government regulation, they hate the idea of losing their right to protest in support of freedom even more.
Smug BigTech companies should not be allowed to kill the momentum of peaceful causes they (or, their peers in Silicon Valley or Washington, DC) don't like.
Simply put, conservative causes on the GoFundMe platform must be held to exactly the same standard as liberal causes. If they are not, then the government must intervene to regulate GoFundMe, or shut them down.
Tamara Lich called for a restoration of “the rights and freedoms of Canadians” and for “concrete limits so governments can’t easily abuse our rights and limit our freedoms again.”
The Freedom Convoy organizers also called on the Supreme Court of Canada to review the actions taken by Canadian governments throughout the declared pandemic.
“We need to know whether our rights under the Charter mean anything,” Lich said.
“We call upon the federal government to appoint a fully independent and impartial public inquiry on the government’s handling of COVID,” she continued.
“We need to know what went wrong, what caused governments to so easily trample our rights and freedoms and cause so much harm to our people and our nation.”
Prime Minister Trudeau has refused to meet with truckers, and a Conservative Party of Canada motion that would have forced the Liberals to present a plan to end the mandates was voted down, thanks to the ruling Liberal Party and the NDP.
Justin Trudeau has called the Freedom Convoy in Ottawa an “occupation” and “illegal protest,” but he has failed to provide a distinction between legal and illegal protests to Parliament.
Today the Emergencies Act (EA) was debated in Parliament. Trudeau and other Liberal ministers repeated that the constitutional freedoms of Canadians would not be hindered by the EA.
Yves-François Blanchet, the leader of the Bloc Quebecois, objected to this claim. He said that the EA does indeed suspend civil liberties, and that the Liberals must be honest in outlining how this is justifiable given the circumstances.
LifeSiteNews has produced an extensive COVID-19 vaccines resources page. View it here.