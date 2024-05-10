Heretical Minneapolis parish hides pro-LGBT YouTube videos after being exposed by LifeSite

St. Joan of Arc Catholic Community hid two videos on its YouTube channel, including one featuring a homosexual discussing his relationship with his now-deceased ‘husband’ and a video of a pro-LGBT homily by Father James Cassidy promoting ‘women deacons.’

MINNEAPOLIS (LifeSiteNews) — A heretical parish in the Archdiocese of Saint Paul and Minneapolis placed two videos on its YouTube channel on “private” mode so the public cannot watch them after LifeSite exposed their heterodox, pro-LGBT content earlier this week.

On Thursday, May 9, LifeSite published a pair of articles revealing the blatant disregard for Catholic teaching taking place at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Community in south Minneapolis.

On Sunday, May 5, the parish hosted inside its church a musical written by an openly homosexual man named Joseph St. James. The production is about the “love affair” he had with his deceased “husband.” St. James spoke to a mostly white, senior-citizen audience ahead of a “gym mass”’ on May 5. He invited them to attend a 1:30 p.m. afternoon showing of the play, which is titled “Guts and Gratitude: A Widower’s Cabaret.”

A digital flyer for the event warns that “the story we tell deals with themes that may not be appropriate for children. Parental discretion is advised.”

Canon law stipulates that “only those things which serve the exercise or promotion of worship, piety, or religion are permitted in a sacred place; anything not consonant with the holiness of the place is forbidden. In an individual case, however, the ordinary can permit other uses which are not contrary to the holiness of the place.”

It is not clear if Archbishop Bernard Hebda was aware that the scandalous event was taking place at the church or if he was and allowed it to occur anyway.

LifeSite also reported on the scandalous sermon Father James Cassidy gave on May 5 following St. James’ comments. In his blatantly heretical remarks, Cassidy proudly expressed support for homosexuality and “social justice” ideology.

“We can transform this broken and very cautious and fear-filled larger church and its leadership,” he said, while also talking about “Mother Earth.”

At one point during his 17-minute homily, Cassidy, who was wearing a rainbow-colored stole, recalled that the woman who runs the parish’s adult learning department is attending the 2024 synod at the Vatican. He noted that she will “vote on many important issues in our Church, including expanding women’s leadership roles in the Church and – pray God – to restore women to the diaconate.” Applause rang out immediately thereafter.

On Friday, May 10, LifeSite noticed that not only was Cassidy’s sermon, but St. James’ pre-liturgy remarks listed as private on the church’s YouTube channel. LifeSite emailed Cassidy, as well as the church’s tech director and office administrator to learn why the videos had been removed from public visibility.

One day earlier, on Thursday, May 9, LifeSite emailed Archbishop Hebda’s office to learn if he had been made aware of St. James’ presence as well as the play itself. The email contained links to both YouTube videos. As of the publication of this email, LifeSite has not heard back from anyone at St. Joan of Arc or the Archdiocese of Saint Paul and Minneapolis.

Videos of past Masses that have been said at St. Joan of Arc and are still public on its YouTube channel show laity playing guitars and administering Holy Communion.

The theme for Lent this year at St. Joan of Arc was “from oppression to liberation.” On its Facebook page, the church shared photos of a bizarre puppet production for its annual Palm Sunday play last month. The creations resemble grotesque, demonic-looking figures.

Cassidy’s leftism is apparent in almost every sermon he delivers, so it is unclear why St. Joan of Arc would feel compelled to make his May 5 remarks private.

During a homily on April 14, Cassidy was seemingly on the verge of tears while expressing “sadness and dismay” about the Vatican’s document Dignitas Infinita and what it taught about gender differences, “sex-change” surgeries, and surrogacy, among other topics LGBT activists would take an interest in.

Archbishop Hebda has led the Archdiocese of Saint Paul and Minneapolis since 2016. In 2021, he expressed support for civil unions for homosexuals, stating that such arrangements “reverence the dignity of those in same-sex relationships.” Also in 2021, the heretical Association of United States Catholic Priests held its annual meeting in his archdiocese. Among other things, the group supports married and women clergy. For respectful comments only, please email [email protected] or call 651‐291‐4400.

