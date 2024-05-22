Heroic New Jersey gym owner who stood against tyrannical COVID lockdown cleared of 80+ charges

Atilis Gym owner Ian Smith had fought to keep his business open after Gov. Phil Murphy issued an arbitrary order to shut down all but 'essential' businesses in 2020 until Smith and his business partner were arrested and the gym's bank account seized.

(LifeSiteNews) — A New Jersey gym owner who bravely defied the tyrannical COVID-19 pandemic lockdown measures instituted by the state’s Democrat governor has been cleared of all 80-plus charges lodged against him.

Beginning in 2020, Atilis Gym owner Ian Smith fought to keep his business open after Garden State Gov. Phil Murphy issued an arbitrary order to shut down all but “essential” businesses.

At one point, the gym faced fines of over $15,000 for every day the gym remained open. Some of the charges also carried the threat of up to six months in jail, according to Smith’s attorney, John McCann.

In July 2020, Smith and his business partner, Frank Trumbetti, were arrested as police boarded up their gym. They were charged with fourth-degree contempt, obstruction, and violation of a disaster-control act, according to the state prosecutor.

In January 2021, the governor seized 100% of the gym’s bank account, draining it of $165,000 “without warning, and without permission” while the duo was engaged in litigation with the state.

“It kind of looked like they were throwing everything they could at these guys,” McCann told NJ.com, adding, “Those charges hung over these guys’ heads for over four years.”

In the midst of the battle against the state and local municipalities, Smith declared, “This will not stop us. We will not stand down. We will continue to fight this fight because we know, based upon what is outlined in the Constitution, that when we get to the right courts and in front of a judge who respects the Constitution, we will win this case.”

“And we will make sure that no governor, or no government official, will ever wield these powers ever again,” he added.

Smith remained true to his word, and has emerged victorious. He recounted their long legal battle against state authoritarianism on social media:

4 years ago today, we reopened Atilis Gym in direct violation of an unconstitutional order by Governor Philip Murphy to close small businesses in New Jersey. The support we received locally, nationally, and internationally for our stand is something I will be forever grateful for. With that being said, I am thrilled to announce that we have achieved a major victory in the long, hard fight against the State. ALL OF THE 80+ municipal citations of violations of a governor’s order, public nuisance, disturbing the peace, and operating without a license against us have been dropped by the courts WITH prejudice. This means the State has NO ability to revisit or refile these charges. This victory opens the battlefield again and gives us options to continue to push back and bring justice to the treasonous actions of Phil Murphy and his lackeys. Again, thank you to all who supported us. We could not have done it without you. Special thanks to our fearless attorneys — John McCann and Giancarlo Ghione. Some of the most high profile attorneys around the country ran from our case — knowing it would be a long, hard road and would make them a target of the stare. These two gentlemen stood with us through the darkest days of the storm, have not flinched, and never once cared about being in front of cameras to gain notoriety from their work.

Smith added:

Nobody is coming to save you, save yourself. Spit on your hands and hoist the black flag. No quarter.

IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT – PLEASE SHARE THIS THIS POST. 4 years ago today, we reopened Atilis Gym in direct violation of an unconstitutional order by Governor Philip Murphy to close small businesses in New Jersey. The support we received locally, nationally, and internationally… — Ian Smith (@iansmithfitness) May 18, 2024

While a major victory has been won, McCann has now turned his attention to recouping the $165,000 confiscated by the state and other fines that the gym incurred while struggling to stay open.

“That’s a very tricky issue,” McCann told the New York Post. “It’s very, very complex. And I’m making my way through that.”

“Like, is the state trying to destroy people?” McCann wondered. “Why are you trying to destroy small businesses?”

