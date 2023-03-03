Hershey’s faces boycott after ad with ‘transgender’ man promotes ‘Women’s Day’ chocolate bar

(LifeSiteNews) – The hashtag “Boycott Hershey” trended on Twitter this week after the company used a gender confused man to promote a candy bar intended to celebrate International Women’s Day.

Hershey Canada, the Pennsylvania-based chocolate company’s Canadian branch, used “transgender” rights activist and gender- confused man “Fae” Johnstone to promote a limited edition series of chocolate bars called Her for She, which features Johnstone and four women on the bar’s wrapper in an attempt to celebrate International Women’s Day.

Johnstone announced his participation in Her for She on Twitter Wednesday. The post featured a video of Johnstone with the four women used in the campaign, in which Johnstone is heard saying “We can create a world where everyone is able to live in public space as their honest and authentic selves.”

Conservatives and feminists, reacting to Johnstone’s participation in the campaign, called for a boycott of the candy company, with the hashtag “Boycott Hersheys” trending shortly after Johnstone’s initial tweet. Others noted the irony of a man promoting a candy bar intended to promote women.

Hershey’s is “honoring” women by featuring delusional, disfigured men on its candy bars. Feel empowered yet, ladies? https://t.co/RmREVKcVTd — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) March 2, 2023

You get the feeling that these companies *always* despised women — they were just waiting for the right moment to stick it to us. Here’s the thing about real women, @Hersheys: We have long memories. https://t.co/rfgTlRH4ar — Abigail Shrier (@AbigailShrier) March 2, 2023

Even knowing exactly what he thinks of women and our concerns for our safety, Hershey’s decided he was a good fit for their International Women’s Day campaign.#BoycottHersheys pic.twitter.com/sZGORQOCBB — Orietta Rose 🇺🇲 (@dess_ri) March 2, 2023

#boycotthersheys

If you have any respect for women whatsoever you will share this and tag Hershey’s and never buy their products again. Help us win the war on women. @MattWalshBlog @Kriscilicious pic.twitter.com/IZhC1dyJzb — The Patriot Barbie, Lindsey Graham (@reallindseyg) March 2, 2023

Johnstone reacted to the calls for boycott Thursday, posting “The reaction to my inclusion as a trans woman in Hershey’s Canada IWD campaign shows just how far we still have to go in the fight for feminist liberation and trans rights.”

“I’m not going anywhere. I’m not shutting up. I will always stand for women and girls, cis and trans,” Johnstone concluded.

Last year, gender-confused swimmer William “Lia” Thomas “won” a National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA) swim meet in Georgia last year. Since Thomas’ “victory,” female swimmers have spoken out against his participation, and a study released in 2019 by the Journal of Medical Ethics found that biological males enjoy a significant advantage over their female counterparts in sport.

