Heterodox Cardinal McElroy believes Pope Leo XIV will continue Francis’ progressive legacy

The archbishop of Washington, D.C., expects the major themes of Francis’ pontificate to endure, including synodality, and said that was a major factor in Pope Leo XIV's election.

(LifeSiteNews) — Heterodox Cardinal Robert McElroy, the archbishop of Washington, D.C., opined in a recent interview that Pope Leo XIV will continue on the progressive path of Pope Francis.

In an interview with the Jesuit-run America Magazine published May 27, McElroy suggested that while Pope Leo XIV will emphasize different themes, the new pontificate will ultimately be a continuation of Francis’ papacy in its “essential elements,” such as synodality. Since the election of Pope Leo XIV, several prominent conservative and heterodox clergy alike have praised the new pontiff.

Asked if he believed Pope Leo XIV would continue on the path of the late Argentine pontiff, McElroy said he believes the new pope will and stressed that this was one of the major factors that led to his election during the conclave.

“I think many cardinals, and ultimately the majority, saw him as someone who could carry forward (Francis’) trajectory in its essential elements. He’ll have a different personality than Pope Francis and will emphasize some different things, but the substance of Francis’ pontificate will endure,” the cardinal said.

Cardinal McElroy on Pope Leo’s pontificate: “…the substance of Francis’ pontificate will endure; for example, synodality, the emphasis on missionary discipleship and the image of the church as a field hospital.” https://t.co/iTSSLdGHVj — Rich Raho (@RichRaho) May 27, 2025

“For example, synodality, the emphasis on missionary discipleship and the image of the church as a field hospital. Francis captured those in powerful, memorable phrases: ‘Who am I to judge?‘ and others. I think those core elements will continue,” he added.

READ: Cardinal McElroy calls Pope Francis’ ‘enduring legacy’ his ‘vision of a Synodal Church’

Indeed, synodality became a major theme of Pope Francis’ 12-year pontificate, culminating in the multi-year Synod on Synodality. The Synod has been a cause of alarm for faithful Catholics due to its process of “listening,” including to “Catholics who rarely or never practice their faith, etc,” as well as “people who have left the practice of the faith, people of other faith traditions, people of no religious belief, etc.”

The Synod had been condemned by several conservative prelates such as Cardinal Raymond Burke, who in 2023 wrote that “Synodality and its adjective, synodal, have become slogans behind which a revolution is at work to change radically the Church’s self-understanding.”

Later in the interview, while discussing his hopes for Pope Leo XIV’s pontificate, McElroy further highlighted five key contributions of Francis’ papacy he believes the new pontiff will carry forward, including synodality and the “rejection of judgmentalism.”

“I return to the five key contributions of Francis’ pontificate: missionary discipleship, synodality, the rejection of judgmentalism, the field hospital model of the church and the desire to embed all of these in the church’s culture,” the cardinal said. “I believe Pope Leo will carry these contributions forward and help integrate them more deeply into the global church.”

WATCH: Priest discusses whether Pope Leo XIV will be a traditional or progressive pontiff

Since the election of Pope Leo XIV as the 267th Roman pontiff earlier this month, many Catholics have been wondering what type of pope he would be and if he would break from Francis’ revolutionary pontificate.

Several other dissident Catholic clergy, like the notoriously pro-LGBT Father James Martin, have praised the first American pope. In similar remarks to those made by McElroy, the Jesuit touted that Pope Leo XIV is “committed” to making the Church “more inclusive.”

I know Pope Leo XIV to be a kind, open, humble, modest, decisive, hard-working, straightforward, trustworthy, and down-to-earth man. A brilliant choice. May God bless him. — James Martin, SJ (@JamesMartinSJ) May 8, 2025 On the other hand, Cardinals Burke and Robert Sarah, both critics of Pope Francis, each issued positive messages about the new pope the day he was elected. Burke has since launched a public prayer campaign for Pope Leo XIV.

READ: Cardinal Burke launches prayer campaign for Pope Leo XIV

Sarah was also recently named as a “special envoy” of liturgical celebrations honoring St. Anne in July by Pope Leo XIV.

Cardinal Gerhard Müller, another critic of Pope Francis, expressed his belief in an interview with LifeSiteNews that the new pontiff’s election was the work of the Holy Spirit.

EXCLUSIVE: Cardinal Müller says Pope Leo XIV’s election was the work of the Holy Spirit

LifeSiteNews readers are invited to continue praying for our new pope.

Share











