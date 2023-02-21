Heterodox German bishop poses in bizarre costume mocking predecessor’s overspending

Some took issue with Bishop Georg Bätzing jabbing at Bishop Tebartz-van Elst, instead of reflecting on his own inadequate actions.

MAINZ, Germany (LifeSiteNews) — The heterodox head of the German bishops’ conference has posed in a bizarre carnival season costume to make fun of a predecessor’s overspending in his diocese.

The diocese of Limburg posted to social media a photo of Bishop Georg Bätzing wearing a T-shirt that reads “More than just golden bathtub.” He also wore a golden hat and bow tie.

The costume is an allusion to a scandal involving Bishop Franz-Peter Tebartz-van Elst, Bätzing’s more conservative predecessor as Bishop of Limburg. In 2013, it became public that Benedict XVI’s appointee Tebartz-van Elst had spent over €31 million (around $42 million at the time) on his new residence, about six times more than had been estimated at the start of construction. One of the extravagant items that the former Bishop of Limburg reportedly bought for his new home was a golden bathtub although some claim that the bathtub never existed. Nevertheless, the golden bathtub became a symbol of the alleged exorbitant spending habits of Tebartz-van Elst.

READ: Media that crucified ‘Bishop of Bling’ silent on liberal, overspending Francis adviser Cardinal Marx

— Article continues below Petition — STOP the Archdiocese of Chicago from selling church to homoerotic event planners Show Petition Text 6637 have signed the petition. Let's get to 7500 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition LifeSiteNews has confirmed that The Temple House previously hosted a “simulated homoerotic orgy” in a former orthodox Jewish synagogue — and its owner is about to purchase St. Adalbert Catholic Church from the Archdiocese of Chicago. SIGN: We cannot allow a Catholic parish to be sold to to the owner of the sacrilegious Temple House! The Temple House has also been used to film essentially pornographic music videos, according to LifeSiteNews. **STOP the Archdiocese of Chicago from selling a Catholic church to the owner of The Temple House, a den of sleaze and iniquity!** This is nothing short of satanic and the Archdiocese of Chicago should know better than to sell this Polish-American church treasure to a company engaged in such degeneracy. We cannot allow St. Adalbert Catholic Church to be turned into a venue for the kind of sin and sexual depravity pushed and promoted at The Temple House — so you must ACT NOW! Talks between the Archdiocese of Chicago and Davidson are at an advanced stage and an engineering inspection is already underway. SAVE this Catholic church from Dan Davidson, owner of The Temple House! Demand that the Archdiocese of Chicago STOP the sale! MORE INFORMATION: Host of simulated homoerotic orgy nears purchase of Chicago Catholic Church Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

Bätzing wore the outfit to a carnival (pre-Lenten) celebration that took place in the city of Mainz on February 17.

While several people reacted positively online to Bätzing displaying his sense of humor, he also received harsh criticism and ridicule.

“If I were you, Bishop Bätzing, I would be ashamed of myself,” one user wrote.

“Pathetic and absolutely unworthy of a representative of the Catholic Church. Modesty & restraint would be appropriate,” another user opined.

Some of the people who commented also took issue with Bätzing for taking a jab at his predecessor, instead of reflecting on his own inadequate actions.

In contrast to Tebartz-van Elst, Bätzing is known for his heterodoxy, his open dissent from Church teaching, and for ignoring orders from Rome.

READ: Cdl. Müller: ‘German Synodal sect’ has replaced Catholic faith with LGBT ideology

He is the head of the German Synodal Path, which openly seeks to change perennial church teaching on matters like homosexuality and women’s ordination. A document approved by participants of the Synodal Way claims that sodomy is “not a sin” and “not to be judged as intrinsically evil.” Bishop Bätzing has said that Catholic teaching on homosexuality “must be changed” and was responsible for a working document of the Synodal Path that endorsed masturbation and contraception.

In January 2023, Bätzing’s diocese published new guidelines that effectively forced priests to accept homosexuality and transgenderism as natural iterations of “sexual identity and orientation.”

READ: German bishop announces new guidelines forcing priests to accept homosexuality, transgenderism

Share











