Heterodox Jesuit parish publishes blasphemous image of Trinity as female with LGBT ‘pride’ flag

The bulletin for St. Joseph and St. Therese churches in Seattle featured a mockery of Andrei Rublev's 15th-century Holy Trinity icon depicting three women sitting by a 'pride' flag.

SEATTLE (LifeSiteNews) — A Jesuit-run Catholic parish marked Holy Trinity Sunday by publishing a blasphemous icon depicting the Blessed Trinity as women that included an LGBT “Pride” flag.

The first page of the parish bulletin for St. Joseph and St. Therese churches, dated June 15, Holy Trinity Sunday, featured a mockery of Andrei Rublev’s 15th-century Holy Trinity icon depicting three women sitting by a “Pride” flag. The icon was created by the same artist who made the infamous icon depicting George Floyd as Jesus Christ.

The parishes and the archdiocese of Washington have a history of heterodoxy.

The icon is a blatant mockery of Rublev’s famous 15th-century Byzantine icon that depicts the three angels who Abraham welcomed into his tent (Genesis 18:1-8) that also represented the Holy Trinity: Father, Son, and Holy Ghost.

The artist is Kelly Latimore, who has created multiple sacrilegious icons, most notably the “Mama” icon that mocks Michelangelo’s Pieta by depicting George Floyd as Our Lord held in the arms of the Blessed Virgin Mary. Latimore has also created icons of Martin Luther King Jr. and a female Episcopal “priest.” The homepage of her website includes an image of a rainbow shining over Our Lord in a likely nod to “Pride Month.”

The parish’s pastoral associate, Deacon Steve Wodzanowski, previously wrote a column expressing his support for female “ordination” to the diaconate on the heterodox website Discerning Deacons that advocates for women deacons.

In the same bulletin that features the sacrilegious depiction of the Holy Trinity (viewable on page 12), the parish advertises an upcoming community picnic sponsored by the parish’s “LGBTQ+” Ministry and Seattle’s upcoming “Pride parade.”

The parish’s “LGBTQ+” ministry emphasizes on its webpage that it welcomes all those who identify as “LGBTQ+” and “Allies.”

“We welcome LGBTQ+ individuals and families who are new to the Catholic Church or want to reconsider the church through our ministry,” the page reads. “We seek to develop a supportive community through fellowship, spiritual growth through exploration of Ignatian Spirituality, education, formation, prayer and service.”

The page and the entire parish website notably omit any mention of the Church’s teaching on same-sex “marriage.” The Catholic Church formally condemns homosexuality and calls people to live in chastity.

St. Joseph’s also appears on the heterodox New Ways Ministry’s list of “LGBTQ” friendly parishes and faith communities.

The Catholic Church teaches that it is impossible for women to receive validly the Sacrament of Holy Orders.

In addition, St. Joseph’s also has an “Anti-Racism Committee,” a “Climate Justice” group, and an “Immigration Advocacy and Asylum Team.”

LifeSiteNews reached out to St. Joseph Church for comment but did not receive a response as of publication time.

Seattle Archbishop Paul Etienne has a history of contradicting Catholic teachings. Appointed by Pope Francis in 2019, Etienne notably backed the late pontiff’s heterodox affirmation of same-sex civil unions in 2020.

In a statement defending Francis’ comments, Etienne suggested that catechesis is “not the starting point” for discussions about LGBT issues and failed to note that Catholic teaching specifically rejects any legal recognition of homosexual relationships as “gravely unjust.”

During the COVID era, the archbishop attempted to ban Catholics from receiving the Eucharist on the tongue or kneeling, threatened to shut down public Masses at a parish that did not enforce a mask mandate, and told clergy not to write exemption letters for jab mandates.

In 2021, Etienne also joined more than 60 left-wing bishops, including Cardinals Blase Cupich, Wilton Gregory, and Robert McElroy, who lobbied the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) not to vote on denying Communion to politicians who facilitate and promote abortion.

LifeSite also reached out to the Archdiocese of Seattle for comment, but did not receive a response by publication time.

