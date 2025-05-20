HHS medical advisor decries mRNA COVID vaccines as ‘reckless experiment’

'You’re making your own poison if you’re vaccinated. This wasn’t a vaccine. It was a reckless experiment,' said newly appointed HHS medical advisor Dr. Steven Hatfill in a recent interview.

(LifeSiteNews) — A top official from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is sounding the alarm on the dangerous nature of mRNA vaccines.

Newly-nominated Senior Medical Advisor at HHS and Director of Infectious Disease Response and Preparedness at the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR) Dr. Steven Hatfill recently had a bombshell interview with podcaster Dana Parish in which he stated plainly that “COVID was bioengineered” and that “early treatments were suppressed.”

During the interview, Hatfill said that after COVID-19 vaccination, human cells’ LINE-1 mechanism seizes upon plasmid DNA contained in the mRNA shots, integrating them rapidly into the chromosomes of vaccinated people. The doctor said that subsequently, “these ‘jumping genes’ can land next to cancer-related genes, triggering chaos.”

Hatfill highlighted the presence of the cancer-inducing SV40 enhancer in the experimental COVID mRNA shots. Notably, SV40 is an abbreviation referring to the simian vacuolating virus 40 or simian virus 40, a polyomavirus that is present in both monkeys and humans.

Specifically, Hatfill cautioned that SV40 acts as a genetic “afterburner” that “supercharges gene expression,” amplifying genes that can transform the bodies of the COVID-vaccinated into “tumor factories”.

“We’re not seeing a dramatic cancer association with just the virus,” Hatfill stated. “But we are with the vaccinated people.”

Pointing out the toxic nature of the “spike protein” in the COVID mRNA shots, Hatfill added:

You’re making your own poison if you’re vaccinated. This wasn’t a vaccine. It was a reckless experiment.

Hatfill’s recent interview echoes similar comments by top medical professionals including bio scientist Dr. John Catanzaro, cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough, and epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher.

In May 2025, Catanzo, McCullough, and Hulscher were part of a group of medical specialists who revealed new data regarding “molecular chaos” in people who took the experimental shots, pointing to a worrying trend of biological disruption following mRNA vaccination.

Instances of this “molecular chaos” included “misfolded protein accumulation, oncogenic signaling, and persistent traces of vaccine-derived RNA components such as cancer-causing SV40 promoter sequences and poly(A) tails,” as Slay News reported.

Going into more detail, the outlet added:

The researchers analyzed peripheral blood samples from real-world patients to assess hallmark cancer-causing gene expression, detect synthetic RNA fragments, and identify dysregulated signaling pathways associated with immune dysfunction and cancer progression.The results support mounting evidence of reverse transcription, immune destabilization, and tumor-promoting gene dysregulation in mRNA-injected individuals.

Concluding, Slay News stated that the researchers’ findings “are evidence that the COVID mRNA ‘vaccines’ are behind surging cases of aggressive cancers and devastating immune system collapse.”

On May 9, Hulscher also published the results of a study titled, “Impact of mRNA and Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccines on Ovarian Reserve,” showing how the shots destroyed more than 60 percent of women’s egg supplies, hugely denting female fertility as a result.

