HHS slammed for ‘Happy Pansexual and Panromantic Pride Day!’ post on X

(LifeSiteNews) — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) took an epic beating after its social media post issued on the Solemnity of the Immaculate Conception, “Happy Pansexual and Panromantic Pride Day!” was resoundingly slammed.

The infelicitous HHS declaration — seen seven million times in less than 24 hours — quickly experienced a huge 25 to 1 ratio, racking up 15,000 mostly negative comments versus just 600 “likes” at the time of this writing.

“Today on Pansexual and Panromantic Pride Day, everyone deserves to feel seen, respected and supported—no matter who they love. Create a world where everyone feels proud to be themselves!” read the HHS post.

Those who responded to the HHS did not mince words, with many expressing the same hope that this sort of woke neo-Marxist tripe spewed by U.S. government agencies will vanish after President-elect Donald J. Trump’s January 20, 2025, inauguration.

“Sanity is returning to HHS in 43 days,” wrote Stephen Miller, a longtime senior advisor to President Trump.

“This crap ends soon!” said Libs of TikTok.

“At this point, I’m just confused. I have no idea what they even mean,” admitted X owner Elon Musk, who will serve as co-head of the upcoming Trump administration’s newly formed Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

“The government can’t go a single day without being gay,” said famous pedophile watchdog Alex Rosen.

Some pointed to this as evidence of an ongoing spiritual battle in which the U.S. government plays a substantial role.

“I rebuke this demonic filth in the name Jesus Christ,” prayed Joseph D. McBride, Esq., CEO of the McBride Law Firm and a Traditional Catholic.

“I denounce this offensive action meant to disrespect Mary, the Mother of God, on December 8th, the Feast of the Immaculate Conception,” said McBride.

“Be gone, Satan! Drink your own poison!” he added.

