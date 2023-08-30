High-level judges attended pricey Liberal Party fundraisers before being appointed by Trudeau: report

The shocking revelations become known at the same time a recent exposé found that over 75 percent of Canadian judges recently appointed are donors to Trudeau’s Liberal Party.

OTTAWA, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) –– An ongoing investigation into potential favoritism in Canadian judicial appointments has shown that multiple superior court justices appointed by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau were not only party donors, but also attended high-fee Liberal Party fundraisers only shortly before their bench appointments.

The new revelations come according to a National Post investigation into judge appointments, which was analyzed by the Investigative Journalism Foundation (IJF) and came from data obtained from the federal government’s Orders in Council database.

The names as well as orders from the Orders in Council database were cross-referenced with an Elections Canada list of registered party donors from 2019 to the present day.

The data shows that three federal judges, Robert Armstrong, Michel Bourque, and Kevin Feth, appointed to Alberta’s Superior Trial Court, also have names that are close to those on the Liberal’s fundraising registry.

The National Post report noted that Armstrong and Borque attended many Liberal Party fundraiser events from October 2017 to September 2021. Armstrong became a judge in February 2021 with Borque getting an appointment in December 2021.

All federal fundraisers that have a cabinet minister or party leader present, and that charge more than $200 per person, are mandated to report this information to Elections Canada.

The shocking revelations become known at the same time a recent exposé, of which LifeSiteNews also reported, shows that over 75 percent of Canadian judges recently appointed are donors to Trudeau’s Liberal Party.

Some of the names of the judges appointed are also listed as members of the Laurier Club, which is an exclusive club for Liberal donors. To be a member of this club, one must donate the maximum amount allowed by law per year, $1,700.

It was revealed that an Ontario judge, Jana Steele, was also a Liberal Party donor. Steele attended a Laurier Club event which Trudeau also attended in 2019. This event cost a whopping $1,625 per person.

Two other judges were also implicated in being Liberal Party donors, one Ontario Superior Court Justice and the other from the Supreme Court of Newfoundland and Labrador.

According to the National Post, none of the six judges responded for comment regarding their Liberal Party ties.

The Conservative Party has blasted the slow appointment of judges as being done so that Trudeau can put in place new justices or other government workers who are his “Liberal insider friends.”

According to Democracy Watch’s co-founder Duff Conacher, the appointment of Liberal-friendly judges erodes public confidence in the justice system.

“Having the prime minister at an event and being able to show the prime minister how much you support his party, face-to-face, is something that everyone should be very concerned about, because it’s access and influence that’s only available to those who can afford it and it taints decisions,” he said.

He added that the “Laurier Club shows, Liberals have explicitly said, ‘Give us more cash, you get more access.’ And access gives you the opportunity for influence.”

Since 2016, the data shows that the number of Conservative-friendly judges appointed has plummeted. Interestingly, the amount of New Democrat Party (NDP) donors appointed has almost doubled between 2016 and 2022. This is no surprise considering the NDP’s current agreement with the Liberals to keep the latter in power until 2025.

The data reveals that of the 1,308 judicial and tribunal appointments made by the Trudeau Liberals since again coming to power in 2016, a whopping 76.3 percent of its appointees had given money to the Liberal Party of Canada.

By contrast, only 22.9 percent of appointees were donors to the Conservative Party of Canada, and only 17.9 percent gave to the New Democratic Party. Of note is that some judges did donate to more than one political party, however, this number was low.

As it stands, there are about eighty vacant seats that need to be filled by the federal government. The number of seats needing to be filled, according to Supreme Court Chief Justice Richard Wagner, is a situation nearing crisis levels.

According to Trudeau’s office, “partisan databases” are no longer used to vet potential judicial candidates.

The appointment of Liberal-friendly judges by Trudeau has also extended to public commissions.

Earlier this year, Trudeau appointed “family friend” and former Governor General David Johnston to investigate alleged Communist Chinese interference in Canada’s recent elections. However, after a large amount of backlash, Johnston resigned as “special rapporteur” in June.

Trudeau last year had also appointed Liberal-friendly Judge Paul Rouleau to head the Public Order Emergency Commission to investigate the Liberal government’s unprecedented use of the Emergencies Act against the anti-mandate Freedom Convoy protest.

