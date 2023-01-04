‘High-profile’ Canadians may be on payroll of foreign states: gov’t memo

A Department of Public Safety memo warns that 'foreign states' may be employing 'high profile' Canadians 'to act on their behalf.'

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) — A recent Department of Public Safety memo has shown that certain high-profile Canadian politicians and other VIPs might be in the pay of “foreign states.”

Per Blacklock’s Reporter, a recently released Foreign Interference briefing note shows that “foreign states engage in acts of foreign interference” in an attempt to “advance foreign political interest and influence federal officials and decision makers.”

While the names of the public officeholders were not revealed, the briefing note stated that foreign states may try to “employ individuals,” some of whom may be “high profile, to act on their behalf without disclosing ties to the foreign state.”

There was no specific country mentioned by name in the memo, but it did note that Canada continues to be targeted by “foreign states such as the People’s Republic of China, Iran, the Russian Federation and others.”

These states, according to the memo, look to “advance their political, economic and security interests to the detriment of Canada’s.”

Lending credibility to the memo, a former Canadian spy revealed last year that politicians being on the payroll of foreign governments, including China, is a real threat to the nation.

Michel Juneau-Katsuya, a former chief of the Asia-Pacific desk at the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS), told the House of Commons ethics committee last August that they have had “to monitor parliamentarians” due to the threat of foreign interference.

“There are elected officials at all levels whether it’s municipal, provincial or federal who are being paid by foreign governments and who are not necessarily acting in the interests of Canada,” he noted at the time.

This potential interference by foreign agents has many Canadians concerned, especially considering Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s past praise for China’s “basic dictatorship,” and his labeling of the dictatorial nation as his favorite country other than his own.

Late last year, this issue seemed to have come to a head, with Trudeau being angrily accused by Chinese President Xi Jinping of leaking details of a conversation between the pair about alleged Chinese interference in Canada’s elections to the media.

There have also been reports of China operating clandestine “Police Stations” on Canadian soil.

LifeSiteNews reported late last year that a Spanish human rights organization had identified at least two additional Communist Chinese police “stations” operating in Canada, in addition to three already known.

The “stations” are said to target Chinese nationals living abroad, often employing illegal methods such as blackmail to ensure the targeted persons do their former country’s bidding.

As a result, Trudeau’s Liberal government has been under major pressure to become more transparent, with six MPs demanding his government meet publicly to discuss the accusations.

In July of last year, LifeSiteNews reported that an analysis conducted by a federal research unit showed that the CCP may have tried to influence the outcome of the Canadian 2021 federal election, with other reports indicating the 2019 election may also have been subject to CCP meddling.

In light of this, Bill S-237, formally titled “An Act To Establish The Foreign Influence Registry and to amend the Criminal Code,” is currently in its second reading in the Senate.

The bill, introduced by Conservative Senator Leo Housakos, seeks to make it so all federal lobbyists who receive funds from a “foreign government, an individual or entity related to a foreign government” must disclose any payments as well as names of clients. Failure to comply would result in a $200,000 fine along with a two-year jail term.

