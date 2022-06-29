Hillary Clinton attacks Clarence Thomas as a ‘person of grievance’ following Roe reversal

NEW YORK CITY (LifeSiteNews) – Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton called Justice Clarence Thomas a “person of grievance” as the justice continues to support Christian values in America.

On June 28, Clinton spoke with CBS Morning Show host Gayle King, raging against the pro-life Supreme Court Justice and the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

.@HillaryClinton: “I went to law school with [Justice Thomas]. He’s been a person of grievance for as long as I have known him — resentment, grievance, anger … Women are going to die, Gayle. Women will die.” pic.twitter.com/nUGWGFVJ3m — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 28, 2022

“I went to law school with him,” Clinton said. “He’s been a person of grievance for as long as I have known him — resentment, grievance, anger.”

“There are so many things about it that are deeply distressing, but women are going to die,” she claimed referencing the reversal of Roe v. Wade.

Clinton’s anger towards Thomas comes after the Supreme Court’s landmark pro-life decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization on Friday, which has already resulted in multiple states banning abortions.

The ruling overturned both Roe v. Wade (1973) and Planned Parenthood v. Casey (1992), declaring that, “The Constitution does not confer a right to abortion,” adding that, “The authority to regulate abortion is returned to the people and their elected representatives.”

Justice Samuel Alito delivered the opinion of the Court, which was joined by Justices Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett.

In his concurring opinion, Thomas drew the ire of the Left for arguing that in addition to overturning Roe, the Court should also reconsider “all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents.”

He specifically mentioned Lawrence v. Texas, which struck down laws against sodomy, Griswold v. Connecticut, which struck down laws against married couples using contraception, and Obergefell v. Hodges, which declared a right to same-sex “marriage.”

Clinton is not alone in her condemnation of Thomas as Chicago’s Democratic mayor Lori Lightfoot raged against his concurring opinion, screaming “F*** Clarence Thomas.”

Likewise, Democratic New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Friday argued the Court’s ruling means the “far-right” has “declared war.”

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, a self-professed Catholic, asserted that, “The radical Supreme Court is eviscerating Americans’ rights and endangering their health and safety.”

According to Pelosi, by securing protections for the unborn through returning regulation of abortion to the states, conservatives have “achieved their dark, extreme goal of ripping away a woman’s right to make their own reproductive health decisions.”

In contrast, former Republican President Donald Trump told Fox News that the decision in Dobbs “brings everything back to the states where it has always belonged.”

“This is following the Constitution, and giving rights back when they should have been given long ago,” Trump said, saying that ultimately, “God made the decision.”

