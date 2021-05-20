Hillary Clinton: ‘Get vaccinated. Get your life back.’

LifeSiteNews has been permanently banned on YouTube. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.

May 20, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton provoked some sharp responses to a Monday tweet which suggested the lifting of government restrictions for the stated purpose of mitigating the COVID-19 virus would only happen with mass reception of experimental COVID-19 gene-therapy vaccination.

“It's pretty simple: Get vaccinated. Get your life back,” wrote the twice-failed Democratic presidential candidate. She also shared the link and phone number to Vaccines.gov, which is set up with U.S. tax dollars to help facilitate the mass injection of these experimental biological agents into the arms of hundreds of millions of Americans.

Respondents seemed to recognize a suggestion of coercion on the part of Clinton and the Democratic Party, which has imposed decidedly more aggressive unconstitutional violations of freedom over the last 14 months than their Republican counterparts.

“Ladies and gentlemen, I present to you, the Democrat Party,” wrote one Twitter respondent. Others emphasized the implied attempt at coercion: “This seems like a threat,” “Sounds like a hostage situation to me,” “This is called extortion,” and “They're not even attempting to veil their threats.”

Since the post-World War II era, internationally recognized ethics affirm, in the strongest terms, the immorality of coercing anyone to receive an experimental medical treatment. All of the current coronavirus vaccines remain officially classified as experimental by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

In referencing the Nuremberg Code of 1947, among other treaties, Dr. Michael Yeadon, Pfizer’s former Vice President and Chief Scientist for Allergy & Respiratory, summarized:

It is illegal under various international treaties, to coerce somebody to receive a medical treatment. And it derives from the trials following the defeat of Nazi Germany where Josef Mengele, and other people, performed experiments on living humans who were of course not volunteers, sometimes killing them. And this is a faint echo of that.

Indeed, Dr. Joseph Meaney, president of the National Catholic Bioethics Center, affirms that informed consent is not even possible for these new vaccines since long-term effects remain unknown due to the lack of extended testing. Thus, any use of coercion of persons to take such a vaccine remains “ethically unacceptable.”

The motivation behind the coercive, heavy-handed experimental vaccine drive, including mask mandates, lockdowns, and the suppression of civil rights, remains an enigma due to the fact that for those under 70, COVID-19 remains less of a threat than influenza.

And consulting the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), which for many reasons may be significantly overestimating COVID-19 fatalities, one finds their “best estimate” of COVID-19 survival rates to be: 99.997% for those under 20 years of age, 99.98% for those between 20 and 50 years old, 99.5% from fifty to seventy, and 94.6% for those over seventy years.

Thus, as affirmed several weeks ago by eminent doctor Peter McCullough, M.D., “[For] people under 50 who fundamentally have no health risks, there’s no scientific rationale for them to ever become vaccinated” against COVID-19.

In addition, McCullough spoke to the continually rising levels of herd immunity due to natural infection which he stated was “right now (in Texas), with no vaccine effect, 80 percent.”

“People who develop COVID have complete and durable immunity,” he said. “And (that’s) a very important principle: complete and durable. You can't beat natural immunity. You can't vaccinate on top of it and make it better. There's no scientific, clinical or safety rationale for ever vaccinating a COVID-recovered patient. There's no rationale for ever testing a COVID-recovered patient.”

And though such information is aggressively suppressed, inexpensive, safe, and very effective treatments are available for COVID-19. Early treatment with hydroxychloroquine, zinc, an anti-biotic, and vitamins is one such option with a phenomenal track record. Another such treatment which is hailed as nothing less than “miraculous” is the use of ivermectin, which is said to “obliterate transmission of this virus.”

READ: Biden tells Americans to ‘get vaccinated or wear a mask until you do’

Since these experimental vaccines have been in use, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) reveals 192,954 reports of adverse events following COVID vaccines, including 4,057 deaths and 17,190 serious injuries between December 14, 2020 and May 7, 2021.

It remains a concern that these figures are just “the tip of the iceberg,” as a “2010 Harvard-executed study commissioned by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) revealed that reported vaccine injuries to VAERS represent an estimated 1% of actual injuries.”

Also of relevance is the fact that in response to only 40 sudden deaths and several hundred reports of Guillian Barre syndrome, the U.S. government suspended its swine flu vaccine campaign after just ten weeks in 1976. There appears to be no consideration for such a move now in regard to these current experimental agents, despite a death toll at least 101 times higher.

Due to the risks mentioned above, and numerous other reasons, many doctors strongly advise against the reception of these experimental biological agents, concluding that they are “not safer” than the China virus itself.

Touching upon the incongruity between the stated motivations for massive vaccination and the logical facts which contradict them, another responder to Clinton drew a rational conclusion: “And there ladies and gentlemen is the problem... Summed up in one tweet, it's not about cases or deaths, it's about a ‘vaccine.’”

