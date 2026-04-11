Hillary Clinton mocks Trump, GOP traditional family policy as ‘brain-dead,’ rooted in ‘misogyny’

‘Their answer is too often nostalgia and misogyny: If we could turn back the clock to a time when women didn’t work (and knew their place), the economy would thrive, and families would flourish,’ the failed presidential candidate wrote.

(LifeSiteNews) — Former presidential wannabe Hillary Clinton attempted to pit President Donald Trump and the GOP against working class Americans, claiming that Trump’s defense budget robs families of expanded access to daycare while being “obsessed with falling birth rates.”

In a Thursday guest op-ed for The New York Times, the former Secretary of State mocked President Trump’s 2027 budget proposal, arguing that policies promoted by Republicans and the current White House are rooted in “nostalgia and misogyny.”

In doing so, Clinton was actually making a broad attack on pro-life traditional families and their concerns:

National Republicans have no answers for America’s hard-pressed parents. Leaders like Vice President JD Vance and right-wing think tanks like the Heritage Foundation are obsessed with falling birthrates. They ignore the financial burdens crushing parents who are trying to provide a safe, healthy, middle-class life for their kids. Their answer is too often nostalgia and misogyny: If we could turn back the clock to a time when women didn’t work (and knew their place), the economy would thrive, and families would flourish. This is substantively and politically brain-dead. “The irony is hard to miss,” Clinton said. “Republicans who paid lip service to helping moms after the Supreme Court ended Roe v. Wade continue to oppose policies that would make parenthood more affordable and sustainable.”

“Mr. Trump is not going to wake up tomorrow and care about any of this,’ Clinton wrote. “He thinks American parents are raising children in a new Golden Age — if he thinks about parents and kids at all.”

Clinton suggested that Democrats, not Republicans, have answers to help American families flourish.

““Democrats know what works. We know how to help families,” she claimed.

Clinton framed her five-point agenda puts kids first. In reality, it’s mostly about expanding government programs favored by Democrat socialists.

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