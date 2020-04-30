Hillary Clinton says COVID-19 ‘would be a terrible crisis to waste’

April 30, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — In the context of talking about Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s health care policy proposals, Hillary Clinton said the coronavirus pandemic “would be a terrible crisis to waste.”

“This is a high-stakes time, because of the pandemic,” said Clinton, who ran for president in 2008 and again in 2016, when she lost against President Donald Trump. “But this is also a really high-stakes election. And every form of health care should continue to be available, including reproductive health care for every woman in this country.”

The term “reproductive health” includes access to abortion and contraception.

Clinton, the former secretary of state under President Barack Obama, expressed her hope that the developments in health care policy in the United States “eventually, and quickly” lead to “universal health care.”

“So I can only say, ‘Amen,’ to everything you’re saying,” Clinton told Joe Biden during a virtual town hall event on Tuesday, during which she endorsed him for president.

“This would be a terrible crisis to waste, as the old saying goes,” she continued. “We’ve learned a lot about what our absolute frailties are in our country when it comes to health justice and economic justice, so, you know, let’s be resolved that we’re going to solve those once you’re elected president.”

The former vice president responded, “I promise you that’s going to be my objective.”

Abortion-supporters have already seized on the coronavirus pandemic as an opportunity to push their agenda.

As 159 pro-life members of both the House of Representatives and the Senate pointed out in a letter dated April 14, “there are some who seek to exploit this time of crisis to push for the weakening or overturning of critical Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS) association with medication abortion drugs, which would put women at significant risk.”

The signers of the letter were referring to a letter by 21 state attorneys general who had asked Commissioner Stephen Hahn of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on March 30 to “increase access to reproductive healthcare, including safe and legal abortion, during this pandemic.”

“[W]e urge you to waive [the FDA’s] Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS), or use FDA enforcement discretion, to allow certified prescribers to use telehealth for Mifepristone, the medication abortion prescription drug,” the attorneys general continued.

The pro-life legislators said, “Self-managed abortions from home are especially dangerous; in fact, half of abortion providers do not consider them safe.”

Also on April 14, a different group of pro-life members of Congress urged President Trump “to maintain your current fetal tissue research policy and to redirect funds toward ethical, successful alternatives to combat COVID-19.”

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in the United States, some have argued that Trump’s ban on aborted fetal tissue research by government scientists is slowing down efforts to find a remedy for the disease.

“A senior scientist at a government biomedical research laboratory has been thwarted in his efforts to conduct experiments on possible treatments for the new coronavirus because of the Trump administration’s restrictions on research with human fetal tissue,” the Washington Post claimed in March.

Several of the leading COVID-19 vaccine developments are using aborted fetal cells.

Fifteen state attorneys general had written to President Trump on March 26, stating that the use of aborted fetal tissue could help “accelerate vaccine development to combat COVID-19,” as well as “study the impact to pregnant women and children.”

“We ask you to end your Fetal Tissue Ban to allow our top scientists the ability to solve this global health crisis,” the attorneys general concluded.

The group of members of Congress in support of life emphasized that the March 26 letter repeated “false claims and narratives which for many years have touted the utility of aborted fetal tissue in research, including the claim that aborted fetal tissue has been used to create many vaccines.”

During the virtual town hall event on Tuesday, Clinton and Biden both declared once again their strong support for abortion. “Finally, we need to ensure that women have access to all health services during this crisis,” Biden said, adding that “abortion is an essential health care service.”

In recent months, Biden showed he would not let the coronavirus pandemic go “to waste” regarding climate change, either. “COVID is shining a bright light on the structural racism that plagues our laws, our institutions and our culture. And it’s a wake up call, a wake up call to action to climate change overall and to climate justice,” the presidential candidate said during a fundraiser.

Previously, Biden had identified the recovery needed following the COVID-19 pandemic as an “opportunity” to “fundamentally change the science relating to global warming.”