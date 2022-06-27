News

Historic Catholic church in West Virginia burned to the ground after Roe reversal

Authorities have declared the fire 'suspicious' and are currently investigating.
All that remains of historic St. Colman Church in West Virginia are the ashes.

DILLON, West Virginia (LifeSiteNews) — St. Colman Church was burned to the ground amid a slew of recent attacks on Catholic churches in the United States.

According to police, the historic church, which was built in 1878 and was given an official historical site designation in 1984, was completely burned to the ground and “smoldering” by the time authorities arrived on the scene Sunday morning.

According to the state of West Virginia, the now-destroyed building was known as “The Little Catholic Church on Irish Mountain.”

The fire has been declared “suspicious” by authorities and is currently under investigation.

While the motivation behind the alleged arson has not been released, Catholic churches and other pro-life institutions have been under assault by pro-abortion activists in recent weeks, particularly since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision last Friday.

As reported by LifeSiteNews, over the same weekend St. Colman was burned down, a Christian pro-life pregnancy center in Colorado was set ablaze, and another center in Eugene, Oregon was hit with smoke bombs.

Since the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade was leaked in May, pro-abortion activists have spray-painted blasphemous and anti-Catholic messages on churches in Boulder and Fort Collins, Colorado; Houston, Texas; Armada, Michigan; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and many pregnancy centers and other pro-life organizations.

