Historic Catholic convent near St. Patrick’s tomb devastated by ‘deliberate’ fire

DOWNPATRICK, Northern Ireland (LifeSiteNews) — The 150-year-old former Convent of Our Lady of Mercy in Northern Ireland was deliberately set on fire Sunday, the local fire department announced.

In a June 29 statement, the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRs) announced that over 70 firefighters from multiple departments had extinguished a massive fire the previous evening at the currently unused Convent of Mercy, which they believe was started through a “deliberate ignition.” The fire was put out before it could reach the adjacent St. Patrick Church, but it badly damaged the former convent’s building.

“Our Firefighters worked tirelessly throughout the duration of the incident to ensure that the fire was brought under control and extinguished,” NIFRs said in its statement.

“We would like to thank the public for their patience whilst we dealt with the incident. “The cause of the fire is believed to have been deliberate ignition, and the incident was dealt with by 10.03am.”

In a statement of its own following the fire, the Downpatrick Family of parishes, which includes St. Patrick’s, expressed gratitude for the firefighters’ efforts to not only extinguish the fire but to stop it from spreading to the church. The parish also lamented the fact that the old convent building was damaged, especially within 24 hours of a priestly ordination taking place inside St. Patrick’s Church.

The church and former convent are located just minutes from the tomb of Ireland’s patron saint, St. Patrick.

“We are relieved that the fire which destroyed the old convent last night was prevented by the heroism and skill of the Northern Ireland Fire Service from reaching St Patrick’s Church. Fire fighters worked through the night to protect St Patrick’s and to them we owe an enormous debt of gratitude,” the parish wrote in a Facebook post.

“Coming at the end of a wonderful day in the life of the parish family – the Ordination to the Priesthood of Fr Thomas Hampton – when the parish came together in a tremendous act of hospitality and welcome, it is particularly sad that so beautiful a building has been destroyed,” they added. “Let us be thankful that no lives were lost. And remind ourselves of the indelible influence for good in Downpatrick of the Mercy Order whose sisters have graced this parish for over 150 years.”