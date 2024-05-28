Historic first: Quebec’s inaugural March for Life set to take place on June 1

'It's high time Quebec had its own March for Life,' says Georges Buscemi, President of Quebec Life Coalition, the organization behind the event. 'A society that wants to show solidarity with the marginalized and vulnerable cannot continue to ignore the unborn children targeted by abortion.'

QUEBEC CITY (Campagne Quebec-Vie) —This Saturday, June 1, will mark a historic moment for Quebec City with the first-ever March for Life in the province.

This event joins the ranks of Marches for Life organized worldwide, including the one in Ottawa—founded 27 years ago—which brought together thousands of demonstrators on Parliament Hill this May 9, and the one in Washington D.C., founded in 1974, which drew nearly 100,000 participants this January.

The Quebec City March for Life is intended to be a festive, family-friendly event, while addressing serious issues with far-reaching consequences for Quebec society: attacks on human life such as abortion and euthanasia, often referred to by the euphemisms “voluntary interruption of pregnancy” and “medical aid in dying” respectively.

“It’s high time Quebec had its own March for Life,” says Georges Buscemi, President of Quebec Life Coalition, the organization behind the event. “A society that wants to show solidarity with the marginalized and vulnerable cannot continue to ignore the unborn children targeted by abortion, who are the most vulnerable and ignored people there are.”

Organizers are expecting hundreds of pro-life demonstrators from across the province.

The rally will start at 11am at the Tourny Fountain, opposite the Quebec National Assembly. Musical entertainment will precede the speeches, which will begin at noon and end at 1pm, when the march through the streets of Quebec City will begin. The march will conclude at the National Assembly, where, from 3pm, testimonies from women and men affected by the abortion issue will be presented. The annual event will end at 4pm.

Dr Paul Saba, a doctor at Hôpital Saint-Joseph in Lachine, will be speaking to share the experiences of people who have refused abortion. “Is it too much to ask that we do everything we can to save the lives of children and all those who suffer until their lives end naturally?”

Representatives of various organizations from different communities—but sharing the same objective of defending human life from conception to natural death—will also be present to support the event.

For more information on the March for Life in Quebec City, please visit www.marchepourlavie.quebec and www.cqv.qc.ca.

