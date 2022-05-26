Catholic foundation attempts to save historic basilica up for sale due to clerical sex abuse

ST. JOHN’S, Newfoundland and Labrador (LifeSiteNews) – The Basilica Cathedral of St. John the Baptist in St. John’s, Newfoundland and its associated properties are up for sale, and the Basilica Heritage Foundation is asking for help to purchase them.
These properties belonging tothe archdiocese of St. John’s are being sold by a court-appointed trustee as part of an insolvency process in order to provide the necessary funds to compensate abuse victims who resided at Mount Cashel Orphanage.
The Mount Cashel Orphanage Abuse Scandal involved numerous boys who were under the care of the Irish Christian Brothers.
The Basilica Heritage Foundation has been formed to raise money to purchase the properties in the hopes that the site will still be used for Catholics, rather than be sold to secular organizations.
The properties are also home to St. Bonaventure College, which is an independent Catholic school for students in grades K-12, and to a hockey rink used by schools and the community.
The foundation has released a statement explaining their goals and how people can help maintain Catholic ownership of the property.
“To maintain and protect a vital piece of our history, our culture, and our city, the Basilica Heritage Foundation Inc., St. Bonaventure’s College Inc., and the St. Bon’s Forum Corporation announce that they are pursuing a joint bid for the purchase of the Basilica Cathedral of St. John the Baptist and its block of attached properties”
The foundation also wrote that their intentions “are focused on the preservation of this historic, culturally significant, and spiritual landmark.”
“Acquiring these properties will mean that the Basilica Heritage Foundation will be able to maintain and preserve the Basilica as the faith, heritage and cultural centre for Newfoundland and Labrador…”
The move to save a Catholic landmark in a province with a deep Irish-Catholic history comes after multiple parishes in the diocese forbade vaccine-free Catholics from going to Mass for months.