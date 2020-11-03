Hockey legend Bobby Orr: Trump is the ‘kind of teammate I want’, join me in supporting him

Big Tech is censoring us. Subscribe to our email list and bookmark LifeSiteNews.com to continue getting our news. Subscribe now.

November 3, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – U.S. President Donald Trump gained the public support of Canadian hockey legend Bobby Orr last Friday after the star took out a full-page advertisement in a New Hampshire newspaper saying that Trump is the “kind of teammate I want.”

“This much I know. Our current president has had to operate under extremely difficult conditions over the past several years. In addition, no leader anywhere signed up with the idea that dealing with a worldwide pandemic would be part of their mandate. The attacks on our President have been unrelenting since the day he took office. Despite that, President Trump has delivered for all the American people, regardless of race, gender, or station in life,” reads Orr’s message in support of Trump.

"That's the kind of teammate I want.”

The ad was placed in last Friday’s edition of Manchester’s New Hampshire Union-Leader by Orr, a native of Parry Sound, Ontario who now resides in the U.S. with his American wife.

Orr has long since been retired as a professional hockey player, and made a name for himself as a top-notch defenseman playing for the National Hockey League’s (NHL) Boston Bruins in the 1970s. He won the Stanley Cup with the Bruins twice in the 1970s. He is also a member of the NHL’s Hockey Hall of Fame.

In his ad, he urged voters to look past Trump's social media posts, noting its “not a personality contest.”

"Perhaps you do not like his tweets or how the President says things sometimes, and that is your right. But remember this is not a personality contest; it's about policies and the people those policies assist,” said Orr in his ad.

"I have never done anything like this before, but I am greatly concerned for the country in which I have raised my family – a country I have grown to love deeply. I want my grandchildren to know the America I know, a place of patriotism and opportunity.”

Orr’s support for Trump drew backlash from many online, including the well-known Canadian kids' singer/entertainer turned environmental activist Raffi Cavoukian, whose attack on Orr was riddled with grammatical errors.

“today’s shocker: hockey great and Hsll of Famer Bobby Orr endorsed trump’s re-election bid. face palm. head shake. signed, a former fan,” wrote Cavoukian on Twitter.

Other blasted Orr on Twitter for having “betrayed” their childhood icon.

“I’ve lost a ton of respect for my idol Bobby Orr. It is painful to see Bobby endorse such a hate filled, lying, racist misogynist. I’m his greatest fan since I was 8 in 1970 with one entire wall of my man cave dedicated to his career. It will stay for now but it’s not certain,” wrote Twitter user @bbbruins4 who identifies himself as a “lifelong” Bruins fan.

Many however came to Orr’s support, including the Trump War Room, @TrumpWarRoom on Twitter, and Donald Trump Junior, who tweeted out “Wow. The Legend,” on Friday, with a link to a report about Orr’s endorsement of his father.

Also supporting Orr’s comments was the American actor, James Wood.

“If you grew up in New England, Bobby Orr was a legend beyond all legends. He was our Superman. I didn’t think I could love this guy anymore than I do, but here it is! Down pointing backhand index,” wrote Wood on Twitter.

One of hockey’s most well-known personalities Don Cherry also defended Orr’s endorsement of Trump on Monday.

“He was always great and still is. I was proud of him then, and I am proud of him now,” Cherry said Monday as reported by the Toronto Sun.

“You are in real trouble it seems if you support Trump but I don’t care,” added Cherry, going on to say that its “interesting how Bobby Orr is for Trump and so is Jack Nicklaus. The greatest ever hockey player and the greatest golfer to ever live.”

Cherry was fired for comments he made blasting immigrants who come to Canada who partake in the "milk and honey,” but then refuse to wear the Remembrance Day poppy to honor Canadian war veterans who paid with thier lives for the Canadian “way of life.”

Canadian journalist and commentator for the Toronto Sun Brian Lilley took to Twitter to point out the reality of the media bias of favorable coverage of celebrity endorsements of left-leaning political figures, compared to right-leaning ones.

“Lots of people in our media claim to be impartial. Here is a test. Compare how they react to countless celebrities, including Canadians, endorsing @JoeBiden to how they react to Bobby Orr endorsing @realDonaldTrump.That will tell you plenty,” wrote Lilley on Twitter.

Along with his written endorsement, Orr’s ad includes a photo of him posing with Trump and his wife. Unlike Orr, his wife is an American citizen and although the ad was placed in New Hampshire, Orr resides in Florida.

The state of New Hampshire is worth a total of four electoral college votes and has a history of being a battleground state in presidential elections.

In 2016, Trump lost the state to Hillary Clinton by a margin of only 2,736 votes.

As for Orr’s ad, he continued by pleading to undecided voters to support Trump to “keep America moving forward.”

"Some of you may still be undecided at this point. Your vote for President Trump would help keep America moving forward in the years ahead,” wrote Orr.

"So please, join Peggy and me in supporting President Donald J. Trump."

Along with Orr, other famous athletes have come out in support of Trump’s re-election bid in recent months, including golf legend Jack Nicklaus and retired NFL star, Brett Favre.