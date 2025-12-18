Holy Land bishops urge Israel to allow cancer treatment for Gazan children

The Patriarchs and Heads of the Churches in Jerusalem requested permission to transfer Gazan children with cancer to a hospital East Jerusalem for life-saving treatment.

(LifeSiteNews) — Bishops in the Holy Land have appealed to Israeli authorities for permission to treat Gazan children suffering from cancer.

In a December 17 letter to Israeli authorities, the Patriarchs and Heads of the Churches in Jerusalem requested permits to transfer Gazan children to the Augusta Victoria Hospital on the Mount of Olives to receive treatment for cancer.

“Augusta Victoria is prepared to arrange for not only the transportation, but also the full care and treatment of these young and vulnerable patients, who will then be returned by the hospital to their homes in Gaza at the end of their treatment,” the letter read.

“We make this appeal on humanitarian grounds,” it continued. “The treatment for this disease is not available in Gaza, and it has the potential to transform the lives of those afflicted with it. There will be no burden on the government for any cost, since it will all be borne by the hospital.”

“We urge permission for the treatment of these young patients to be granted as soon as possible,” the Patriarchs appeared. “As with any disease, the swift delivery of treatment is essential for a good outcome.”

“We therefore hope very much that the responsible authorities will see fit that these patients receive the medically necessary care that the excellent facilities of Augusta Victoria Hospital can provide, in order that these children can begin their journeys to recovery and health,” the letter concluded.

Israeli authorities have yet to publicly respond to the appeal. However, the Israelis have shown little mercy, even to children, since the attack on October 7, 2023.

At the same time, the Patriarchs have repeatedly condemned the violence in Gaza and urged aid for locals weakened and malnourished due to Israel’s man-made famine.

In September the death toll in Gaza passed 65,000, many of whom are civilians, including women and children. The United Nations recently designated some of Israel’s actions as constituting genocide.

Though the October 10 ceasefire deal has significantly decreased ongoing Israeli attacks on the small and densely populated region, the Gaza Health Ministry reported Wednesday that Israeli forces had killed 360 Palestinians and wounded 922 since this agreement was presumed to take effect.

Updated reports from the Gaza Health Ministry confirm the deaths of 70,117 Palestinians since October 7, many of whom are women and children. They also state the number of injured has risen to 170,999, with many more trapped under rubble and inaccessible to rescue and civil defense teams.

