Holy Land pastor tells Tucker Carlson that Israel’s occupation must end, calls US policy ‘horrifying’

Reverend Munther Isaac confirmed the difficulty of living under the ‘very harsh Israeli military occupation’ and warned that unless their fellow Christians in the West can successfully advocate for a peaceful solution, they will not survive.

(LifeSiteNews) — A Lutheran pastor in the Holy Land has decried the “brutal” Israeli occupation of Palestine along with the foreign policy of the United States that empowers it. He also begged Christians in the West to urgently “exercise political advocacy for a peace” and for a permanent solution in the region or the Christian presence where Jesus walked will end.

“We’ve always had a problem with American foreign policy when it comes to Palestine, Israel and the Middle East in general,” Palestinian Christian pastor Munther Isaac told Tucker Carlson in an interview released Tuesday. “We continue to be horrified by what we hear from (the U.S.) Congress.”

Ep. 91 How does the government of Israel treat Christians? In the West, Christian leaders don’t seem interested in knowing the answer. They should be. Here’s the view of a pastor from Bethlehem. pic.twitter.com/Gvo116ojnf — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) April 9, 2024

Reflecting on his travels to Washington, D.C. in December to lobby for a ceasefire in Israel’s devastating genocidal war upon the people of Gaza, the pastor said that in his interactions with diplomats, politicians and congressional staffers what struck him most was the strange contrast between their significant lack of knowledge “about the reality on the ground” and their resolute and misguided opinions regarding the topic.

“Their knowledge of the situation here seems to be very, very shallow,” Isacc said. “Yet they hold very strong opinions, and oftentimes these opinions are shaped by political parties” and not on “knowing the facts.”

READ: How do Christians in the Holy Land understand the Israeli occupation of Palestine?

From “the so-called religious right, we receive nothing, no sympathy whatsoever,” he said after recognizing some voices on the U.S. political left that have spoken out on their plight. “Sometimes we just plead to be heard and to have our perspective taken seriously.”

Carlson played a clip of Republican Michigan Congressman Tim Walberg, also a former Christian pastor, stating Gaza “should be (treated) like Nagasaki and Hiroshima. Get it over quick.”

Isaac also recalled there are “pastors who openly called, for example, to turn Gaza into a parking lot” without considering “the many, many innocent people,” including the 1.1 million “innocent children,” but also “these are our siblings in Christ. We have relatives and friends in Gaza and here we have a pastor with influence, calling for the total destruction of Gaza,” he lamented.

Speaking from Bethlehem, the Evangelical Lutheran pastor characterized “this obsession with war and violence” as “the antithesis of everything that Jesus taught,” and he wondered if these Christian Zionist pastors have any realization about “how damaging that (rhetoric) is for us Christians living not just in Palestine but in the Middle East — damaging in the sense of real impact on our lives?”

“So we’ve always had a very serious problem when it comes to American foreign policy and the ‘religious right’s’ support of that foreign policy when it comes to Palestine and Israel,” he said.

READ: Journalist Max Blumenthal breaks down Israel’s massive influence over US foreign policy

Carlson summarized, “So you have people in the United States, self-professed Christians, who are sending money to oppress Christians in the Middle East.”

Significant amounts of funds go not only to the Israeli military but to the building of illegal Israeli settlements “on land confiscated (stolen) from Palestinians and in many cases from Palestinian Christian families,” Isaac answered. He noted how this flagrant injustice is facilitated by the “political and financial support from our siblings in Christ” in the United States that causes Christians in Palestine to be “very troubled” and “very sad.”

Carlson, who built the highest-rated cable news show in history, before being suddenly cancelled by Fox News last year, observed in his opening remarks the “consistent but almost never noted theme of American foreign policy is that it is always the Christians who suffer. When there’s a war abroad that the United States is funding, it is Christians who tend to die disproportionately.” This happened in Vietnam, Syria, Ukraine and Iraq, Carlson mentioned, naming a few examples.

READ: The best honor for our Veterans is opposing all neocon-orchestrated wars, beginning in Ukraine

Remembering what happened in neighboring Iraq, the Bethlehem pastor explained that “war literally emptied half of the Christian population there,” and despite Christian leaders pleading with the U.S. Bush administration to refrain from the invasion of that country, it was to no avail.

In May 2014, Patriarch Louis Raphaël I Sako, the head of the Chaldean Catholic Church in Iraq, declared, “We are a ruined church … 1,400 years of Islam could not uproot us from our land and our churches, while the policies of the West (have) scattered us and distributed us all around the world.”

In recent years, the Israel lobby has been increasingly acknowledged as the driving force that has invincibly secured the virtually unconditional support of the United States for the geopolitical interests of Israel, including its ongoing violations of international law. These aggressive efforts have been both financial and diplomatic despite polls in the U.S. finding such policies to be unpopular.

According to experts and best-selling authors on this topic, John Mearsheimer and Stephen Walt, “the core of the (Israel) Lobby is comprised of American Jews who make a significant effort in their daily lives to bend U.S. foreign policy so that it advances Israel’s interests.” Included in this network are the neoconservatives who played a decisive role with their media allies in galvanizing the U.S. Congress and driving the superpower to invade Iraq in 2003.

Yet, not all Jews or Jewish organizations are in agreement with the Lobby’s positions, priorities or objectives, including many groups and prominent individuals who have been the vanguard in opposing what they call the current genocide being inflicted on the people of Gaza.

The Lutheran pastor reviewed atrocities to the Christian community in the strip, including Israel’s bombing of a Greek Orthodox church that killed 18 Palestinian Christians including nine children, and Israeli snipers shooting two women who were taking shelter with many other Christians in the compound of Gaza’s Holy Family Catholic Church.

READ: EXCLUSIVE: Catholic bishop in the Holy Land reveals the war’s devastating impact on Christians

Many of these Catholics, he explained, are recognized by international organizations as refugees since they are descendants of those who suffered “1948 crisis,” the Nakba, where the violent Zionist project of expelling all Arabs from the land was first executed. At that time, Jewish Israeli forces compelled more than 700,000 Palestinians to flee for their lives abandoning their homes, lands, and livelihoods to several places, including Gaza. The Zionist army then barred them from returning.

Wishing to avoid such a catastrophe in their lives again, many have decided to stay despite the war, the pastor said quoting one individual who told him that “if I’m going to die, I’d rather die in the church.” He said these Christians are saying their biggest problem right now is starvation with many having died due to a lack of medical care as well.

READ: Warnings of ‘mass starvation’ in Gaza as Western powers freeze UN relief funds

“In Gaza right now, if you get sick, chances are very high you can’t survive it because there is no medicine, no medical care, especially among, the elderly,” he said, reporting that four or five people taking shelter in the church died for this reason.

Turning to Christians in the West, he said the primary support Christians in the Holy Land are asking for “is not financial, but political advocacy for peace, and for a solution whether it be a two-state solution or any other solution. We will not survive as a Christian community if the situation of Palestinians in general is not solved.”

“The only way to rescue the Christian presence here is to end the (Israeli) occupation and bring a peaceful solution to the situation. This is what we’re asking for,” he said.

RELATED:

Trump: Israel is ‘losing a lot of the world’ and also fueling antisemitism due to Gaza war

Israeli soldiers celebrate the ‘torturing, humiliating, and mocking’ of Palestinians on social media

Christian bishops in Holy Land say ‘fringe radical groups’ are trying to drive them out of Jerusalem

Latin Patriarch says new Israeli gov’t has emboldened Jewish extremists to attack Christians

Israel considering legislation to imprison those who share their faith in Jesus Christ

UN’s top court rules genocide charge against Israel is ‘plausible’

The long history of Israel disregarding multitudes of UN resolutions ratified by overwhelming majorities of nations

Candace Owens is out at Daily Wire after opposing funding of Israel’s war

Col. Macgregor: Israel’s actions in Gaza could cause its own destruction, WWIII

Share











