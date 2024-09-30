Homeless crossdresser arrested for attempting to abduct 11-year-old boy in front yard

Police say that on the morning of September 22, a 39-year-old man named Joshua Freyermuth tried to grab a boy but was chased away by the family dog.

ALLIANCE, Ohio (LifeSiteNews) – A homeless crossdresser has been arrested in Ohio for allegedly attempting unsuccessfully to abduct an 11-year-old boy, just days after being released following a drug arrest.

Local news channel WOIO reported that on Sunday evening, September 22, a 39-year-old man named Joshua Freyermuth was arrested for attempting to lure the child out of his front yard by claiming, “I need to talk to you,” then trying to grab the child when he refused. The boy evaded abduction, aided by the family dog attacking the assailant.

“When he grabbed my son’s arm, my dog attacked him and then he stumbled back off the stairs,” says Zachery Thurmond, the boy’s father. “He kicked his heels off, my son said he had white high heels on, and then he took off running down the street.” Freyermuth had been arrested for drug possession the previous Friday but was released.

Now being held on a $100,000 bond for felony charges related to attempted kidnapping, Freyermuth maintains he was not even on the scene at the time, and was at a friend’s house who can corroborate his alibi. Police continue to investigate.

The incident has garnered national attention due to the suspect’s status as a crossdresser. Living out of his car according to police, the man who also answers to the name “Vicky” can be seen wearing a blond wig, lipstick, dress, and pearl necklace in his mugshot. It is not yet known if he identifies as transgendered or partakes in drag for other reasons.

While everyone in American politics purports to condemn sexually preying upon children, this is far from the first instance of an anecdotal link between gender “fluidity” and predators.

Drag Queen Story Hour, for instance, a national trend of events in which crossdressers read books to children, often at public libraries, for the purpose of indoctrinating children into “queer” ideology, has come under fire for several instances of convicted pedophiles and prostitutes among its members, and in January of this year the former executive director of a California LGBT organization was among more than a dozen men arrested in a recent sting operation for trying to solicit sex with children.

Most shockingly, however, left-wing activists have been known to oppose efforts to crack down on such crimes. Also in January, so-called LGBT advocates attacked Florida Republicans for proposing stiffer penalties for “preparing or encouraging a child to engage in sexual activity through overtly sexually themed communication with the child or in conduct with or observed by the child without permission from the child’s parent or legal guardian.”

This summer, California Democrats watered down legislation meant to strengthen punishment for knowingly engaging in sex with a prostitute who is not an adult.

