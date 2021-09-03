Homeschooling: How these moms got started and why they continued (for over 20 years!)

Learn from these seasoned homeschooling moms on why they decided to homeschool their children, and how they were able to do it with joy despite the challenges.

(LifeSiteNews) — In this week’s episode of The Ladies of LifeSite podcast, Maddie and Reba were joined by their moms, Katherine and Lora, to talk about their shared experiences in homeschooling. By listening, you can learn from these seasoned homeschooling moms on why they decided to educate their children the way they did, and how they were able to do it with joy, despite the challenges.

Listen to the full episode:

Together, the four of them discuss how homeschooling can be a very daunting idea for mothers, but that at the end of the day, it can be a great method of schooling for children and their individual talents, skills, and needs.

Reba’s mom Lora talks about how, as a former elementary school teacher, she started teaching her children at home when Christian schools in the area did not fulfill the needs of her kids. “We just kept homeschooling and we just took it year by year and wound up going all the way through high school,” she said.

Katherine, Maddie’s mother, took her children out of Catholic schools for similar reasons, but also because of the indoctrination being pushed through the curriculum. So, she decided to join a homeschooling co-op in her community.

Finally, the Ladies and their special guests talk about how homeschooling is a beautiful experience and how their kids grew in deeper relationships with their siblings while studying together.

If you have any questions or comments regarding homeschooling for Lora and Katherine, the Ladies would be happy to pass it along. Email them at [email protected]

The Ladies of LifeSite is a weekly podcast aimed at providing other like-minded women with the encouragement they need to get through the week while facing the unique challenges of being moms, aunts, sisters, and daughters. To be notified via email when we publish a new episode, click here.

