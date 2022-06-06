‘Homophobic’: UN attacks journalists reporting on LGBT ‘sex party’ where monkeypox spread

You’re invited! Join LifeSite in celebrating 25 years of pro-life and pro-family reporting at our anniversary Gala August 17th in Naples, Florida. Tickets and sponsorships can be purchased by clicking here.
GENEVA, Switzerland (LifeSiteNews) – The United Nations AIDS agency (UNAIDS) has hit out at journalists reporting on the recent outbreak of the monkeypox virus, vilifying them as “homophobic” after justifiably drawing attention to the homosexual orgies where the outbreaks began.
In a May 22 press statement, UNAIDS “expressed concern” over news stories which accurately reported that the spread of the virus had been traced back to an international LGBT sex “party” in a bathhouse in the Spanish capital of Madrid. The agency claimed that the reports had used “language and imagery, particularly portrayals of LGBTI and African people, that reinforce homophobic and racist stereotypes and exacerbate stigma.”
The Telegraph reported that in both Belgium and the U.K. the virus had first been found among homosexual men, prompting the U.K. Health Security Agency (UKHSA) to release a statement urging homosexual men to be especially alert to symptoms of the virus, including rashes on their genitalia.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), monkeypox transmits through “prolonged close contact … mainly, but not exclusively” among “men who have ‘sex’ with men.”
Despite recognizing that transmission of the disease is principally achieved through sustained physical contact and that a “significant portion of the cases have been identified among gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men,” the UN-run organization nevertheless downplayed this fact, stressing instead that “[s]tigma and blame undermine trust and capacity to respond effectively during outbreaks like this one.”
“Experience shows that stigmatising rhetoric can quickly disable evidence-based response by stoking cycles of fear, driving people away from health services, impeding efforts to identify cases, and encouraging ineffective, punitive measures,” UNAIDS stressed.
The past two years have been rife with infringements on personal liberties and civil rights by national governments, but now the World Health Organization is seeking to appropriate those same abusive powers to itself at a global level.
194 member states representing 99% of the world's population are expected to sign pandemic treaties with the WHO that would allow Tedros, or any future Director General, to dictate exactly how your nation would respond to a new disease outbreak which they consider a pandemic.
This attack on national sovereignty will come as no surprise to those who for years have listened to elites like Klaus Schwab and Bill Gates discussing their vision for the centralization of power into globalist organizations like the World Economic Forum (WEF), the WHO and the rest of the United Nations.
Ludicrously, 20 world leaders calling for the treaty, including Tedros, Boris Johnson and Emmanuel Macron, compared the post-Covid world to the post-WWII period, saying similar co-operation is now needed to "dispel the temptations of isolationism and nationalism, and to address the challenges that could only be achieved together in the spirit of solidarity and co-operation - namely peace, prosperity, health and security."
Australian PM Scott Morrison is the latest leader to express support for a “pandemic treaty”.
The stated intention of the WHO is to “kickstart a global process to draft and negotiate a convention, agreement or other international instrument under the Constitution of the World Health Organization to strengthen pandemic prevention, preparedness and response.”
The wheels are already in motion, with the Biden administration officially proposing the initial steps towards handing global pandemic control to the WHO.
Biden's representatives have submitted amendments to the WHO's International Health Regulations (IHR), which would give the Director General the right to declare health emergencies in any nation, even when disputed by the country in question.
These amendments, which would be legally binding under international law, will be voted on by the World Health Assembly (the governing body of the WHO) at a special convention running from May 22-28 and set the stage for a fully-fledged pandemic treaty to be passed.
The ball has been rolling since the last World Health Assembly meeting in December, where the United States launched negotiations "on a new international health instrument on pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response," a U.S. statement read.
"This momentous step represents our collective responsibility to work together to advance health security and to make the global health system stronger and more responsive.
"We look forward to broad and deep negotiations using a whole-of-society and whole-of-government approach that will strengthen the international legal framework for public health/pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response and enable us to address issues of equity, accountability, and multisectoral collaboration evident in the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We know it will take all of us working together across governments, private sector, philanthropy, academia, and civil society to make rapid progress towards a long-term solution for these complex problems," the U.S. statement added.
These are precarious times in which freedom and self-determination must be defended from those who would ride rough-shod over your civil rights.
We do not want to go back to global lockdowns, vaccine mandates and propoganda.
The WHO itself has also been accused of holding a “double standard” when it comes to its monkeypox response, having released a statement endorsing “gay pride” events during the month of June, preferring to diminish any connection between the events and the kind of behavior that first caused the disease outbreak, whilst having fully supported global lockdowns during the coronavirus crisis.
READ: Historian admits homosexual lifestyles like his lead to higher risk of monkeypox
“It’s important that people who want to go out and celebrate gay pride, LGBTQ+ pride, to continue to go and plan to do so,” Andy Seale, a WHO adviser for sexually transmitted diseases, said last month. Describing the sexually charged events as “family friendly,” Seale stated that there is no “real reason to be concerned about the enhanced likelihood of transmission in those contexts.”
Conservative journalist and commentator Paul Joseph Watson said that the response of public health bodies “clearly indicates that not being seen to be ‘homophobic’ is apparently more important than stopping the spread of viral diseases,” and criticized the WHO of holding a “double standard” like governments which “imposed draconian lockdowns that stopped people from attending the funerals of their loved ones, [while] millions of Black Lives Matter supporters were encouraged to gather in cities across the western world.”
Jim Downs, a homosexual professor of history at Gettysburg College, highlighted the risks of disease in the homosexual lifestyle in an article for The Atlantic last month, drawing attention to the fact that monkeypox “appears to be spreading most actively within their community.”
Despite being a self-described “gay man,” Downs said that the risk of appearing “homophobic” is being raised above the health concerns associated with the spread of infection between “men who have sex with men,” prompting him to call upon public health agencies to make more effort to openly warn about the risks of monkeypox among homosexual groups.
The virus “does seek opportunities to spread – and some queer spaces, particularly where people meet for sex, have created the conditions that allow that to happen,” Downs wrote.