Homosexual AI executive Sam Altman, Trump pick for Stargate venture, procures baby through surrogacy

Donald Trump and the GOP, which undeniably fully normalized homosexuality and same-sex ‘marriage’ within conservative culture recently, have now brought the abhorrent practice of surrogacy which entails the abortion of 11 children for every child born.

Pray for an end to IVF and the protection of human embryos: Join our prayer pledge

(LifeSiteNews) — Sam Altman, one of the trio of genius billionaires chosen by President Donald Trump to lead his controversial “Stargate” mRNA/Artificial Intelligence initiative, announced over the weekend that he and his “husband” have taken possession of a baby boy obtained through surrogacy.

Altman, who is probably the world’s leading entrepreneur/developer of AI, posted a picture of the infant boy on social media, saying: “Welcome to the world, little guy! He came early and is going to be in the nicu for a while. He is doing well and it’s really nice to be in a little bubble taking care of him. I have never felt such love.”

welcome to the world, little guy! he came early and is going to be in the nicu for awhile. he is doing well and it’s really nice to be in a little bubble taking care of him. i have never felt such love. pic.twitter.com/wFF2FkKiMU — Sam Altman (@sama) February 22, 2025

READ: US adults identifying as LGBT is at an all-time high. Here’s why

Children’s rights activists were quick to pop Altman’s bubble, drawing attention to the fact that although Altman’s longing to be a father is entirely natural, purchasing human eggs, paying a woman to serve as nothing more than a “breeder,” then permanently casting aside the only woman the child has known as his mother in order to purposefully raise him in a motherless home is objective evil.

Cleverly echoing Altman’s post on X, Katy Faust, Founder of Them Before Us, an organization dedicated to putting the rights of children over the desires of adults, offered a brutally truthful version of the tech guru’s statements:

Welcome to the world, motherless boy. You came early because surrogacy is risky for mother and child, and often involves preterm birth. As you grow you’ll hunger for a mother. It’s not your innate longings that are wrong. Our culture that normalizes mother-loss is wrong.

welcome to the world, motherless boy. you came early because surrogacy is risky for mother and child, and often involves preterm birth. as you grow you’ll hunger for a mother. it’s not your innate longings that are wrong. our culture that normalizes mother-loss is wrong. https://t.co/eJgOLhMsY5 — Katy Faust (@Advo_Katy) February 23, 2025

Surrogacy Concern, a group founded to expose the harms of surrogacy and egg harvesting, and to oppose the liberalization of British surrogacy law, responded to Altman’s by writing of the harms to both the child and his surrogate mom.

As another tech billionaire buys a baby, we hope this helps show what is happening. Rich people treating working class women like incubators, conning them out of understanding they are the mother of their own child & inflicting maternal separation on a baby. Surrogacy must end.

As another tech billionaire buys a baby, we hope this helps show what is happening. Rich people treating working class women like incubators, conning them out of understanding they are the mother of their own child & inflicting maternal separation on a baby. Surrogacy must end. — SurrogacyConcern (@SurrogConcern) February 24, 2025

“There is nothing more barbaric than ripping a newborn child from his mother for the delight of two perverts,” wrote X user Wesley Todd. “Give that poor child back to his mother and repent.”

There is nothing more barbaric than ripping a newborn child from his mother for the delight of two perverts. Give that poor child back to his mother and repent. — Neo-orthodox disrespecter🌲 (@Wesley_Todd_) February 23, 2025

Negative comments calling out Altman and other elites for utilizing surrogacy were not limited to conservative Christians.

“It’s a huge class issue,” wrote an online feminist commentator. “I cannot imagine anyone with true financial freedom being asked if they would incubate someone else’s baby.”

She described surrogacy as “buying women’s bodies,” essentially equating the burgeoning practice to prostitution.

Trump’s recently installed Secretary of the Treasury, Scott Bessent, is “married” to a man and the duo have obtained two children through surrogacy.

So now we have multiple homosexual “married” men who have procured children through surrogacy working at the top levels of Trump’s administration.

Trump and the GOP, which undeniably fully normalized homosexuality and same-sex “marriage” within conservative culture over the last few years, have now brought the abhorrent practice of surrogacy which, necessarily coupled with IVF, entails the abortion of 11 children – a full 93 percent – for every child born.

We are witnessing the metastasizing of heartlessness within Trump’s America First movement as children’s most important rights are tossed aside in favor of satisfying the selfishness of “straight” and “homosexual” conservatives.

These are dishonorable anti-family, anti-child stances that the Trump administration now whole-heartedly publicly embraces under the pretense of being pro-family and pro-child.

Pray for an end to IVF and the protection of human embryos: Join our prayer pledge

Share











