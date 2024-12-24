Homosexual app Grindr and Trump administration agree on murdering 93% of IVF-created children

We are witnessing the metastasizing of heartlessness within Trump’s America First movement as children’s most important rights – to life and an authentic family – are tossed aside in favor of satisfying the selfishness of so-called ‘homosexual conservatives.’

(LifeSiteNews) — While much good will undoubtedly come with the second Trump administration in terms of renewed economic prosperity and global security, from the perspective of future children, Trump 2.0 has dangerously morphed into a conduit of grave, objective evil.

While I consider myself an America First National Conservative who once identified as a “gay conservative,” I reject the rising tide of callousness within the newly aligned GOP and its cold-hearted view of children as disposable. Throw-away-able. Murder-able.

At the same time, I repudiate the mean-spirited notion that moms or dads are likewise expendable and the accompanying lie that two “dads” or two “moms” can serve children just as well as dad AND mom together under one roof.

We are witnessing the metastasizing of heartlessness within Trump’s America First movement as children’s most important rights are tossed aside in favor of satisfying the selfishness of “straight” and “homosexual” conservatives.

These are dishonorable anti-family, anti-child stances that the Trump administration now whole-heartedly publicly embraces under the pretense of being pro-family and pro-child.

Devilishly flawed equation

The devilishness of all this became exceedingly clear last week when the homosexual app Grindr – which infamously facilitates millions of anonymous homosexual encounters – announced its new employee benefits package covering the costs of in vitro fertilization (IVF) and surrogacy, strangely aligning with the Trump administration’s ill-advised same-sex “marriage” and IVF cheerleading.

Grindr’s announcement begins:

From navigating surrogacy or adoption to accessing fertility treatments, [so-called] queer people often face more barriers—and bigger bills—than others. Grindr believes everyone should have the opportunity to create the family of their dreams, and the company is stepping up to help make that a reality for their employees.

Notice that Grindr’s emphasis is on “queer” adults having what it calls “the opportunity to create the family of their dreams,” not the children who will be swept up into those households who will yearn for their missing parent. Grindr continues:

In a recent survey across the U.S., we learned that roughly 25% of [so-called] gay and bisexual men under age 35 want to have children and that cost was by far the biggest impediment to having kids.

“It is vital to advocate on behalf of our community by pushing to bring these costs down, which are uniquely high for [so-called] gay men, whether by allowing insurance-covered IVF … to be accessible in cases of surrogacy or by making family formation expenses tax deductible, like other healthcare expenses,” said Grindr CEO, George Arison, who himself has obtained children via surrogacy.

Arison has previously asserted: “We think it’s a logical extension of what Grindr offers to its users: building relationships. Relationships lead to marriage and marriage leads to children.”

The glaring flaw with that equation is that same-sex “marriages” are not marriages. They consist of “couples” – or maybe even “throuples” — who have zero ability to consummate their “marriage” contract. The notion of same-sex “marriages” has always been implausible, requiring as much of a herculean effort to prop up as the absurd notion of “gender transitioning.”

None of this will last more than a generation and a half, and will ultimately be brought down by children created for and raised by homosexuals and those who regret chemically, surgically, and socially pursuing their impossible adolescent fantasy of becoming a member of the opposite sex.

Cheering for the purposeful creation of ‘half-orphans’

It wasn’t that long ago that fatherless homes were seen as tragic, and motherless children as pitiable. Children in such households were empathetically viewed as half-orphans.

Over the last year, however, the Trump campaign made it unequivocally clear that half-orphans being engineered for and raised by homosexuals or lesbians have no legitimate claim to their missing mom or dad.

Since 2021, President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have thrown open the doors of Mar-a-Lago and their Manhattan penthouse to welcome the Log Cabin Republicans, a pro-LGBT organization which vigorously supports same-sex “marriage” and promotes homosexuality as “normal,” unabashedly declaring that “being a member of the [so-called] LGTBQ community is something that should be celebrated.” As such, it’s a grooming endeavor exercising increasing muscle from deep within – no longer on the fringes of – the new GOP establishment.

The Trumps have even hosted same-sex “weddings” at their Palm Beach resort home.

The plight of children pining away for the mom or dad they’ve been denied is apparently no concern to the Trumps and the new GOP.

Wait, it gets worse

Same-sex “marriage” created an increased demand for children obtained through surrogacy by homosexuals. It’s a practice fraught with misery for everyone except the wealthy parents willing to pay for genetic material and to rent a womb for nine months.

By promoting homosexual “marriage,” the Trumps, along with the new GOP, outrageously reduce the role of poor, vulnerable women acting as surrogates to that of nothing more than “breeders.” The practice is perhaps the pinnacle of modern misogyny.

Because surrogacy entails the use of in vitro fertilization (IVF), which involves the destruction of unused embryos, i.e., children, the new GOP has set up countless millions of American kids to be discarded as medical waste.

When people choose to create children using IVF, many more eggs are fertilized than necessary as an insurance policy in case first attempts at successful pregnancies fail. Stored embryos deemed to be no longer necessary for the clients’ pursuit of a family – often numbering a dozen or more – are simply tossed away, their lives aborted.

The IVF industry cannot survive without the killing of embryos. More to the point: the IVF industry cannot survive without the killing of 93 percent of children the process creates.

From the perspective of 10 out of 11 children created via IVF, IVF is murder.

There’s a battle going on for the soul of the newly emerging populist/conservative political coalition involving titanically important issues for the future of our nation but which remain either willfully overlooked by or off the radar of many engaged observers.

The GOP is finally achieving its long-held dream of becoming a “Big Tent” political party being built, appallingly, on a foundation of tiny infant corpses and child heartache.

