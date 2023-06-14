Homosexual atheist WEF adviser suggests AI will write ‘new Bible,’ found ‘correct’ religions

LISBON (LifeSiteNews) — World Economic Forum (WEF) senior adviser Yuval Noah Harari has made the stunning claim that in the not-too-distant future, artificial intelligence may create a “correct” world religion.

“Throughout history, religions dreamt about having a book written by a superhuman intelligence, a non-human entity,” he said. “In a few years, there might be religions that are actually correct. Just think about a religion whose holy book is written by an AI. That could be a reality in a few years.”

Harari is a 47-year-old homosexual atheist Jew. A transhumanist philosopher and popular author, he teaches at The Hebrew University in Jerusalem, while also serving as one of Klaus Schwab’s closest confidants. During an interview in August 2022, he disturbingly remarked that the world no longer needs the “vast majority” of “useless” workers displaced by technological advances.

Harari made his shocking prediction about AI-generated religions while speaking with Portuguese-American journalist Pedro Pinto in Lisbon, Portugal, in May, at an event on the future of humanity. He suggested to Pinto that the Bible had not been sufficiently scrutinized.

“Gutenberg printed the Bible in the middle of the 15th century. The printing press printed as many copies of the Bible as Gutenberg instructed it. But it did not create a single new page. It had no ideas of its own about the Bible: Is it good? Is it bad? How to interpret this? How to interpret that? AI can create new ideas. It can even write a new Bible.”

“Every religion,” he continued, “claims, ‘Oh, the books of the other religions, humans wrote them. But our book, no, no, no, no, no. It came from some superhuman intelligence!’”

The Bible was compiled by Catholic bishops under divine guidance at the Council of Rome in 382. Divided into the 46-book Old Testament and the 27-book New Testament, it was promulgated by Pope Damasus I with help from the “superhuman” wisdom of God Himself, confirmed by Christ’s words to His apostles in the Gospel of John as He ascended into Heaven: “The Paraclete, the Holy Ghost, whom the Father will send in My name, will teach you all things.”

Harari holds a variety of bizarre views that attack the core tenets of Christianity. In recent years, he has said that “homo sapiens” are a “post-truth species.” He has also remarked that “humans” are no longer “mysterious souls” but merely “hackable animals.”

The subject of artificial intelligence was the primary focus of this year’s Bilderberg meeting, also held in Lisbon in May. Approximately 130 political and business leaders attended the secretive gathering, including OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, and Google CEO Eric Schmidt. It is not readily known if Harari was present.

Several industry leaders have expressed grave concerns with artificial intelligence, including Harari himself. AI “has the potential … of civilization destruction,” Twitter CEO Elon Musk told former Fox News host Tucker Carlson in April. “It is hard to see how you can prevent the bad actors from using [AI] for bad things,” Dr. Geoffrey Hinton, a pioneer in the field, warned The New York Times in May.

LifeSite has repeatedly covered the dangers and ethical concerns associated with transhumanism and artificial intelligence. Click here, here, here, here, or here to learn more about those topics.

