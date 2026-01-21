Homosexual atheist Yuval Harari says AI will ‘take over religion’ during Davos speech

If AI ‘can lie and manipulate,’ as Yuval Harari suggests, it would be the perfect agent for the father of lies to subvert the preaching and living of the Gospel, the Good News of salvation.

(LifeSiteNews) — Israeli historian Yuval Noah Harari couched a chilling prediction within a warning at the World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos, Switzerland: Artificial Intelligence (AI) will soon control not only most of the world’s legal, education, and healthcare systems, “AI will take over religion.”

“This is particularly true of religions based on books, like Islam, Christianity, and Judaism,” the homosexual atheist claimed.

“Anything made of words will be taken over by AI,” said Harari, so, “What happens to a religion of the book when the greatest expert on the holy book is an AI?”

Harari said there are three important things to know about AI: First, it is not a “tool” but an “agent.” It can learn and change by itself and make decisions by itself.

Second, AI “can be a very creative agent.”

Third, and most alarmingly, he warned, “AI can lie and manipulate.”

“Four billion years of evolution have demonstrated that anything that wants to survive learns to lie and manipulate,” he noted. “The last four years have demonstrated that AI agents can acquire the will to survive and that AIs have already learned how to lie.”

As described by Harari, AI sounds like the perfect agent for the father of lies in his quest to subvert the preaching and living of the Gospel, the Good News of salvation and new life through Jesus Christ.

Just as corporations that are recognized as legal persons with obligations and rights in many countries, AIs too will be granted personhood status.

“Suppose some AI persons create a new religion which gains the faith of millions of people,” Harari said.

“That should not sound too far-fetched because, after all, almost all previous religions in history have claimed that they were created by a non-human intelligence,” he cynically suggested.

“Now, will your country extend freedom of religion to the new AI sect and to its AI priests and missionaries?” he asked.

“Will your country allow AI persons to open social media accounts, enjoy freedom of speech on Facebook and Tik Tok, and befriend your children?” he asked.

“Well, of course, that question should’ve been asked 10 years ago. On social media, AI bots have been operating as functional persons for at least a decade,” he said. “If you think AIs should not be treated as persons on social media, you should’ve acted 10 years ago.”

Harari predicted that both individuals and countries will soon face a collapse of identity, AI will undoubtedly take jobs, change local cultures, and be politically disloyal.

AI will “completely change the culture of every country,” Harari said, and “will change out religion.”

Speaking to a room packed with globalist elites, Harari adjured, “Ten years from now, it will be too late for you to decide if AIs should function as persons in the financial markets, in the courts, in the churches. Somebody else will have already decided it for you. If you want to influence where humanity is going, you need to make a decision now.”

His overall tone, however, delivered a clear message that AI will strive to undo Christianity and establish a new world religion is a fait accompli.

If any of this sounds familiar, it’s because this has been a central part of Harari’s messaging for at least a few years.

In the past, he has similarly claimed that in the not-too-distant future, AI may create a “correct” world religion.

“Throughout history, religions dreamt about having a book written by a superhuman intelligence, a non-human entity,” Harari said in 2023. “In a few years, there might be religions that are actually correct. Just think about a religion whose holy book is written by an AI. That could be a reality in a few years.”

Some were quick to correct Harari’s dubious theology expressed in his WEF 2026 presentation.

“In a very strange and diabolical sense, this Satanic claptrap is the end stage of Protestantism: Christianity reduced to ‘a book’ with ‘ultimate’ authority, the interpretation of which is then assigned to self-made, man-made, auto-appointed ‘experts’ (in this case AI), wrenched away from the magisterium actually established by Christ,” wrote Catholic convert and former White House speech writer Joshua Charles on X.

“Christianity is not a religion of the ‘book’ — as vital as the Bible is — it is a religion of the WORD, who is God, by whom the whole universe was created and ordered, Who assumed human nature in Jesus Christ, and promised to guide His Church into all truth until He returns,” Charles said.

“That Church survived ages of martyrdom without the Book even being fully compiled. It will survive whatever Hell you and others prefer we live in as well,” Charles declared.

“Yuval Noah Harari speaking at the World Economic Forum just said that AI will soon take control of the Bible, and all the words written in it,” another X user responded. “The Bible absolutely accepts that challenge. Game on.”

Yet another Christian commentator cut directly to the chase: “AI is no match for the Holy Spirit.”

