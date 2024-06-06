Homosexual California Democrat senator says gender-confused children are ‘our kids’

‘These are our kids,’ Scott Wiener said about children confused about their sex. Wiener has co-sponsored laws to reduce penalties for homosexual statutory rape of minors and to strip the custody rights of parents with children seeking transgender surgeries.

SACRAMENTO (LifeSiteNews) — Homosexual California Democratic state Senator Scott Wiener stated unequivocally that children in foster care who are suffering from homosexual and transgender thoughts and urges don’t belong to their parents: “These are our children,” he said, referring to members of the so-called “LGBT community.”

It quickly became apparent that his designs are not limited solely to foster care children.

Speaking at a “Pride Month” kickoff in San Francisco, Wiener also said that parents who want to maintain their parental rights are “nasty people.”

“We know that so much of the hate directed at our community is happening in other states. Unfortunately it’s here in California too,” claimed Wiener, attacking school boards “in very conservative areas” and suggesting that upholding the two sexes and parents’ rights is “hate.”

Wiener referred to a recently proposed law in the state legislature known as Assembly Bill (AB) 1955 that threatens to exclude parents from critical aspects of their children’s lives and development, as California Family Council (CFC) has warned.

The measure would prohibit schools from implementing policies requiring parental notification regarding their child’s gender issues without the student’s consent.

As written, the bill “marginalizes parents, preventing them from receiving critical information about their children,” said CFC. “Parents need to be informed partners in addressing issues of gender identity, ensuring their children receive the support and guidance they need within the family unit.”

Wiener flatly condemned the idea that parents’ rights should trump the interests of pro-LGBT teachers and other school staff members. School employees, according to Wiener, should not be required to inform parents when their children “come out” and attempt to live a transgender or homosexual “identity” at school.

That’s “no one else’s d–mn business,” declared Wiener, “and we’re going to make that clear in the law of the state of California.”

Wiener’s troubling statements express a once mostly-whispered Marxist scheme to untether kids from their parent’s loving protection, a dangerous notion that is now shamelessly demanded in Democrat-led school systems, legislatures, courts, governmental agencies, and activist groups.

Wiener’s words echo the enormously controversial song popularly known as “We’ll convert your children, we’re coming for them,” performed by the Gay Men’s Chorus of San Francisco in 2021.

Here are some of the lyrics from the song:

We have a message for you: You think that we’ll corrupt your kids if our agenda’s unchecked Funny, just this once, you’re correct … We’ll convert your children ‘happens bit by bit quietly and subtly and you will barely notice it … We’re coming for your children … The gay agenda is coming home, the gay agenda is here! … We’ll convert your children calling one and all There’s really no escaping it.

Wiener boasted that “10 percent of the California legislature is now LGBTQ. Twelve out of 120,” and that they are united behind AB 1955.

“We said ‘not on our watch,’” Wiener proudly recounted. “We introduced legislation to ban these forced outing policies [that] some school boards are starting to adopt.”

Wiener and the others who comprise the state’s LGBTQ legislative caucus have come up against parents who reject the law’s undermining of parent-child relationships.

During a hearing last week, after Assemblyman Chris Ward introduced AB 1955, several testimonies highlighted the severe implications of this bill.

Aurora Regino, a mother currently suing the Chico Unified School District, shared her harrowing experience:

My daughter was influenced by her school to believe that her sadness was because she was really a boy. When she told a school counselor that she felt this way, the counselor did not tell me. Instead, without contacting me, the counselor and my daughter’s teacher arranged for the entire school to begin using a male name that my daughter had picked out and referred to her with the male pronouns. The school cemented and encouraged this male identity for my daughter behind my back.

Dr. Arthur de Lorimier, health sciences clinical professor, pediatric gastroenterology at UC Davis Health, said:

Parents must be involved in their gender dysphoric children at the inception of the adoption of a new identity. Schools should not conduct psychological interventions without parental consent. Children’s parents play the most vital role in the physical and mental wellness of their children. Gender dysphoric youth are at greater risk of suicide than their peers from the distress of the dysphoria, not from being unaffirmed.

Attorney Erin Friday also emphasized the risks, noting, “Parents are the only ones able to keep their children safe.” She added that it “erodes trust and safety within the family unit” for schools to encourage children to deceive to parents about their gender issues.

“Mothers and fathers should never be excluded from their vital role of directing the care and education of their children,” said Jonathan Keller, president of California Family Council. “AB 1955 marginalizes parents and prevents them from being informed partners in addressing issues of gender identity, which is essential for the well-being of their sons and daughters.”

