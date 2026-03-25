Homosexual celebrity Perez Hilton plans to return to Catholic Church following near-death illness

Homosexual celebrity Perez Hilton said a serious health issue was ‘the worst and best thing that’s ever happened’ to him after experiencing God and vowing to return to the Catholic Church.

(LifeSiteNews) — While nearing death during a lengthy emergency hospital stay, flamboyant homosexual celebrity gossip personality Perez Hilton says he encountered God, experienced conversion, and has vowed to return to the Catholic Church which he abandoned as a teen to live as a homosexual.

“My stupidity landed me in the hospital for 21 days and it was the worst and best thing that’s ever happened to me,” said Hilton in a video shared on social media which has now been viewed over a million times.

The 48-year-old Hilton, whose real name is Mario Armando Lavandeira Jr., has long flaunted his gay lifestyle. Over the years he has obtained three children through surrogacy: a son, 13-years-old, and two daughters, 10 and 8.

Rather than begin his 25-minute tale of his harrowing brush with death, Hilton instead immediately shared his encounter with God.

“God presented Himself to me,” declared Hilton.

“It was not a feeling,” said Hilton, re-emphasizing, “God presented Himself to me.”

“I grew up Catholic. I was baptized, had my Communion, Confirmed, went to Jesuit school for seven years, but I was never a believer, until now,” he explained.

Clearly choked up with emotion, he again declared, “God presented Himself to me, and then did something, something that I can only call ‘miraculous.’”

“I was very lucid, it was real,” said Hilton, “and this has been life-changing.”

“I’m so grateful. I’m excited to start taking the kids to church, and to just know that God is real,” he continued.

Hilton said that previously he had wanted to believe in God, but that he now no longer needs hope to believe “because I know now.”

He also said that he now hopes to enroll his children in Catholic schools.

“Perez Hilton just announced that he now believes the Catholic faith because God presented Himself to Perez while he was hospitalized,” noted LifeSiteNews’ John-Henry Westen on X.

“BUT the video is also about him being gay and his parents accepting his being gay. Question is will his encounter with God now lead him to abandon the gay lifestyle?” asked Westen. “Let’s hope and pray.”

Perez Hilton just announced that he now believes the Catholic faith because God presented Himself to Perez while he was hospitalized. BUT the video is also about him being gay and his parents accepting his being gay. Question is will his encounter with God now lead him to abandon… https://t.co/3gWUKvluDT — John-Henry Westen (@JhWesten) March 24, 2026

Hilton explained later in his video that he ended up in the hospital after medications that he had been taking caused a perforated stomach ulcer, which led to sepsis, fluid in his lungs, and heart issues.

Share









