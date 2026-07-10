Homosexual couple sues mother who refused to abort surrogate baby

The mother denies allegations that she did not inform the plaintiffs about the health of the baby, who had a minor birth defect that they claimed put the child at risk while causing them emotional distress.

( LifeSiteNews ) — A homosexual male couple from Canada sued the surrogate mother of their son after she refused to abort the child because of minor health defects.

The National Post reported that the lawsuit was filed two years after the birth of the baby, which came from embryos of a donor egg and each of the men’s sperm, one of which fertilized the egg. The surrogate was then fertilized in vitro.

Originally, the Ontario couple wanted the baby aborted over a cleft lip and potential genetic issues. They asked for more tests to be done on the baby but ultimately let the pregnancy go on. Specialists determined the baby was healthy and only had a small birth defect.

The plaintiffs are seeking $600,000 in the lawsuit, which was filed in the Ontario Superior Court in May. The homosexual couple claims that the birth mother did not inform them about the baby’s health and thus put the child at risk. They also claimed that this caused them emotional distress and that it was a violation of confidentiality rules. The surrogate mother denies the allegations.

According to the statement of claim, there is no mention of a request to abort the baby by the couple in June 2024.

The surrogate mom and the head of the surrogacy agency said the relationship between the parties became worse after the couple wanted the baby aborted.

Sally Rhoads-Heinrich, the owner of Surrogacy in Canada Online, said the couple “wanted a termination.”

The names of both the surrogate mom, the child, and the couple have been withheld in the National Post report to “protect their privacy.”

According to the statement of claim, the birth mother wanted a home birth and filed a small-claims suit demanding that the couple pay for it. That dispute has still not been remedied.

“You know I’m a single mom, you know I have a daughter, and you’re basically suing me for my house,” the unnamed women said.

“It seems very s—ty, it’s just awful,” adding, “I just feel used … They didn’t get the perfect child they wanted and they threw me away.”

Rhoads-Heinrich mentioned that what she finds most “difficult in this is they are suing the woman who brought their son to them.”

“How is their son going to feel some day if he learns that?” she added.

The law states that surrogates in Canada cannot charge a commercial fee, unlike in the United States, but only be reimbursed for expenses. Canadian law says that when it comes to the baby, it is up to the birth mother alone whether or not she aborts the child.

The surrogate mom said that she would have agreed to abort the baby if there was no chance of it surviving but did not want to abort it due to just a minor “defect.”

After the home birth, which had complications that necessitated the baby going to a hospital for oxygen, the couple took the baby home and cut off all communication with the surrogate.

Surrogacy has become commonplace in Canada and elsewhere, notably by homosexuals wanting to have kids. The children in this situation usually grow up deprived of either a mother or father.

The sad reality is that abortion has become more common in Canada. There were 368,928 babies born in Canada from 2024 to 2025, a number that would be much greater if not for abortion. In 2022, 97,211 Canadian babies were killed by abortion.

Similarly, reports from 2018 indicated that 766 babies were born alive after late-term abortions in Canada between 2013 and 2018 and presumably left to die.

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