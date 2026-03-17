Homosexual Democrat activist arrested on ‘child sex crime’ charges

Former Pennsylvania mayor Chad-Alan Carr, the founder of a local pro-LGBT group, faces criminal felony charges for enticing an underage boy into sexual acts, grooming him since he was a pre-teen, and other heinous crimes.

(LifeSiteNews) — Police charged a homosexual Democrat and LGBT activist with “child sex crimes” following allegations he groomed at least one minor.

Former Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, Mayor Chad-Alan Carr faces claims that “he solicited a 16-year-old boy for sexual photos and groomed him while Carr worked at the Gettysburg Community Theater,” according to CBS 21. The news outlet reviewed charging documents. Carr also founded “Gettysburg Pride,” a local pro-LGBT organization.

“A criminal docket showed Carr has been charged with two counts of photographing/filming child sexual acts on camera and one count of corruption of minors,” CBS 21 reported.

“According to the court documents, the victim told state police that he and Carr first met when he was 8-years-old,” the news outlet reported.

Carr met the boy through the Gettysburg Community Theatre, where Carr recently served as executive director.

“We are alleging and believe it is true that Chad-Alan Carr had groomed this particular individual from a time even before they were 16,” the state police said during the news conference. The grooming began when the boy was a “pre-teen.”

“He developed a relationship with that person, groomed that person, and ultimately was able to successfully entice that person into sharing nude photographic images, nude video images, and inappropriate criminal behavior that constitutes crimes under our criminal statutes in Pennsylvania.”

The documents allege “sexual acts between Carr and the teen began in 2013, when the victim was around the age of 16, and continued until he was 17.”

The two would send each other sexual photos and communicate online, according to the charging documents.

Carr allegedly had a history of “inappropriate contact” with minors according to the Pennsylvania State Police, Adams County District Attorney Brian Sinnett said at a press conference. However, there are no criminal charges from those allegations.

The Democrat former mayor is one of several cases in the last few years of homosexuals being arrested for abusing children, trying to obtain children to abuse them, or otherwise committing child abuse, including the former mayor of College Park, Maryland – also a Democrat – who was charged with possession of child sexual abuse material in 2023.

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